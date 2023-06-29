When professional athletes retire there are a couple of routes they can normally take. Sometimes they pursue other ventures, sometimes they go into broadcasting or other closely related fields, or like Hulbert native Ryan Dirteater, they help mentor the next generation.
Dirteater, a former member of the Professional Bull Riders, now helps mentor Tahlequah’s Caden Bunch. At 19 years old, Bunch has won a High School National Championship and has competed professionally on the PBR and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
While Dirteater does not need to give Bunch any notes on the physical aspect of the sport, he is there to offer any advice.
“There is not much to help Caden because he is just that good,” said Dirteater. “We just talk about bullring, traveling, and where he is going. We don’t practice bulls together or anything like that, but when he wants to talk we talk.”
When the two get together, Dirteater says they are usually talking about different rodeos and what the different cities are like that Bunch will travel to.
“Once you are that goal you just start swinging the fences and go for it and that is what he is doing. He is living his dream,” said Dirteater. “As long he stays focused and disciplined and working hard that is what it is about; making those great rides and those memories. It is hard to step out in the world to do what you want and he has the courage and I am proud of him for living his dream.”
Bunch says when they talk, the focus is on the mental side of things.
“He helps me with a lot of stuff, he tells me to stick with it or change it up,” said Bunch. “He helps me a lot with the mental game. It is great having someone like that. He told me you are one of the best ones and need to keep going down the road and that is what I am trying to do, maybe even be the next Cherokee Kid.”
While some may think that Bunch and Dirteater would naturally work on the physical side together, that is not necessarily what the young bull rider needs. While he has the natural talent that is needed for the sport, Dirteater is there for all the other minute details that come with the sport.
While the duo are now are similar levels they have known each other for Bunch’s whole life. Dirteater remembers when Bunch was just a kid riding sheep and steers. Now over 10 years after the fact both have competed together on the PBR.
“We were on different teams, but it was pretty special to me to watch him grow up and then see him on the professional level meant a lot,” said Dirteater. “Caden is talented and I love to see kids from this area be successful. He has always had that work ethic as long as I have known him. That team surrounding, it put him in the position to be great.”
Before Dirteater was helping offer advice to Bunch, he had a 15-year career with PBR from 2007-22. While he did not imagine when his career was first starting, as it started to wind down it seemed like the natural road for the 34-year-old.
“I was just trying to make it at an early age you don’t think much about that,” said Dirteater. “You just ride and do your job then later on that starts happening. You want to be role models for the youth coming up, it is happening now and there are a lot of young kids that see the legend and the sport.”
