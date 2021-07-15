Guinn will be a big factor for Sequoyah in 2021

The Sequoyah Lady Indians softball team have spent the summer gearing up for the fast pitch season this fall.
The team competed in a summer league at Okmulgee in preparation for the upcoming fall season. The Lady Indians, with head coach Jeff Turtle, are accustomed to having high expectations.
One of the players leading the way this year is senior pitcher Ashlyn Guinn. She is back to provide her talents and leadership for the Indians.
Guinn is expected to lead the Indians on the mound with a mostly young team around her.
When asked to comment on how they are progressing so far she said, “The team this year has some big holes to fill, but I think we started off with some good practices and the Okmulgee scrimmages the last few weeks.” Guinn also went on to say, “We have a lot to work on and a lot of room to grow as a team before the season starts.”
The theme for this year’s Lady Indian squad seems to be youth, with Guinn providing experience and leadership.
Coach Turtle acknowledged the role she will play this year for his team, “Ashlyn will be one of our leaders this year and one of our pitchers. She has the ability to keep us in any game she pitches.” He also said, “She will compete every time she steps on the field whether it is on the mound or in the field. Ashlyn is a competitor.”
While Guinn will be a senior, Coach Turtle talked about the overall youth of the rest of the roster. Being a veteran coach, Coach Turtle expects the team to grow as they gain experience.
“We will be young in some spots, but that is part of being a team. You always lose players to graduation along the way so it’s important for others to step up and perform to the best of their abilities.”
Coach Turtle acknowledged how eager the team is to compete in 2021. He said, “This summer we finally got to see the players, which was great for us coaches because it had been a while. We have quite a few young players that we were able to see play new positions this summer.” Coach Turtle concluded with, “We are just so glad for 2021-22 season.”
When asked what she was most looking forward to this season, Ashlyn said, “I’m most looking forward to fighting for the district, regional and state titles while being coached by Coach Turtle one last time.” She went on to say, “We have a ways to go, but I have high expectations for my team and for me this year. I expect us to put in work the rest of this summer into the regular season and all the way to compete for the state title.”
