Tahlequah went one and done for the sixth straight year at the Class 5A Fastpitch Softball State Tournament Thursday at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
This time it was Guthrie that ended the Lady Tigers' season as the Bluejays fought off a 4-0 deficit and pulled out an 8-6 win in 10 innings.
Guthrie's Saylor Hamilton lined into a fielder's choice and brought home Abbie Eichler for what would be the game-winning run in the top-half of the 10th inning. The Bluejays added an insurance run, going up 8-6, when Hamilton scored on an error by Tahlequah center fielder Loren Walker. It was one of five errors committed by the Lady Tigers.
The Lady Tigers, who closed their season with a 30-10 overall record under head coach Chris Ray, had runners at first and second base with one out in the bottom-half of the 10th following a single by Charlea Cochran and a walk by Riley Dotson, but Jayley Ray flied out to center field, and Jadyn Buttery popped out in foul territory to end the contest.
The Bluejays, who improved to 26-8 overall and advance to Saturday's semifinals where they will play Coweta, scored three runs in the seventh to overcome a 4-3 deficit and fight off elimination.
Kinley Duehning got Guthrie even on an RBI single to left field that drove in Saige Driscoll from second base, McKenna Tucker crossed home plate on an error by Cochran to put the Bluejays up 5-4, and Eichler brought home Duehning on a sacrifice fly to left to make it 6-4.
Tahlequah didn't go away.
The Lady Tigers answered with two runs in the last of the seventh to send the game into extra innings on a two-out, two-run double to left field by freshman Syda Alley that scored Jersey Retzloff and Jordan Bread. Retzloff got aboard on an error, and Bread ran for Mikah Vann, who reached on a walk.
Tahlequah looked to be in control after a three-run fourth inning that gave the Lady Tigers a 4-0 cushion. Dotson brought home both Bread and Alayna Stopp on a fielder's choice, and Cochran scored after Buttery reached on an error to make it 4-0. All three runs came with two outs.
Cochran scored the game's first run on a Buttery infield single during the first inning.
Both teams finished with 10 hits, and Cochran led all players with four, going 4 for 6 with a double and two runs scored. Vann added two hits for the Lady Tigers, and both Dotson and Alley drove in a pair of runs. Tahlequah left 12 runners on base.
The Bluejays were led offensively by Tucker's 3-for-4 performance. Duehning, Eichler and Katelynn Siess each followed with two hits. Eichler knocked in a game-high three runs, and Duehning followed with two RBIs.
Duehning earned the win in the pitcher's circle. In 10 innings of work, she allowed three earned runs on 10 hits, struck out five and issued six walks.
Vann took the loss, giving up five earned runs on 10 hits. The senior left-hander recorded nine strikeouts and issued three walks.
