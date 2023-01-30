TOPEKA, Kansas – Ashton Hackler scored a game-high 21 points Saturday, Jan. 28, but it was not enough as Washburn handed Northeastern State a 60-49 loss in Topeka.
Hackler had her third game with over 20 points this season, but she was the lone NSU player in double figures. Courtney Lee was the next highest-scoring player with eight points.
Northeastern State shot slightly better than the Ichabods at 34.8%, but it would be a combination of second-chance points and turnovers that would send the RiverHawks to its seventh consecutive loss. Washburn outscored NSU 30-to-10 in those two categories.
Outside the opening two minutes, Washburn (9-10, 5-8 MIAA) never trailed the RiverHawks, as they controlled the offensive glass 16-to-5. WU's Macy Doebele had a double-double off the bench with 10 rebounds and 11 points.
Trailing 24-19 out of the intermission, Northeastern State came out strong in the third quarter and pulled even at 30-30 by the 6:06 mark. The RiverHawks wouldn't make another bucket for over three minutes as Washburn scored seven unanswered points controlling the rest of the contest.
Northeastern State (5-14, 2-13 MIAA) will be off until Saturday, Feb. 4, when they will make the short trek to Claremore to play Rogers State.
