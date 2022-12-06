Half dozen Riders garner district honors

Caleb Simmons, No. 25 black, of the Hulbert Riders, makes a stop on a Colcord running back, as Wyatt Tedder, No. 40 black, moves in to help. Simmons was named Honorable Mention All-District recently. From left are: Anthony Torres No. 44, Mitchell Conrad No. 32, Logan Deer-in-water, Jonas Brewer, No. 65, Honorable Mention All District, Johnathan Rodrigues No. 70, Ty Gordan No. 60, and Honorable Mention All-District Dusty Tedder No. 56.