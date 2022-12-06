Half dozen Riders garner district honors

Football’s District A-7 honors were given out recently, and to no one’s surprise, the Colcord Hornets received the lion’s share.
But the Hulbert Riders weren’t left out in the cold either, having two players named All-District, and four others named Honorable Mention All-District.
Ethan Reese started the year as running back, but had to move to quarterback midway through the season, and was also a defensive back. Reese was named All-District by the coaches of the district.
Jose Deckard was the leading tackler on defense, and played several positions on offense, due to injuries to other players. Deckard was also named All-District.
Four Riders – Dusty Tedder, Gabe Armstrong, Caleb Simmons, and Jonas Brewer – were all named to the Honorable Mention All-District team. Each of them also had to be moved from one position to another to try to fill a gap left by an injured player throughout the Riders’ season.
The other teams in the district had the following number of players honored including Colcord with nine, Quapaw with eight, Commerce with eight, Afton with eight, Fairland with two, and Ketchum with one.
The Most Valuable Player for District A-7 was Eyan Williams of Colcord, the Quarterback of the Year was Gabe Winfield of Colcord, and the Coach of the Year was Austin Martin of Colcord.
