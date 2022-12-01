Hall of Fame welcomes Tahlequah's Davis

Tahlequah alumni Reese Davis was a football and wrestling standout for the Tigers in 2015, and was named All-State in both sports. At the state wrestling meet, Davis emerged champion, bringing the coveted trophy home to Tahlequah.
Thursday night, during intermission of the Tahlequah Orange-White Wrestling Showcase at Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center, Davis was inducted into the Tahlequah Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Davis said all through high school, he felt football was his favorite sport, but looking back on it, he realizes now that wrestling was his favorite. He said the road trips, the state meet, all the things that went with it, were lots of fun.
He said the road trips with his buddies, Hestin Lamons and Mitchell Sellers, were always fun, and that the three had a lot of good times together.
Nowadays, Davis and his father run the Tahlequah Stockyards.
Davis said he would tell young wrestlers they have to put their time in to get the results that they want, to reap what they sow.
“Come early, stay late. You have to put your time in. If you don’t put anything into it, you don’t get anything out of it," he said.
He started wrestling when he was 5. When he was 8, he took a year off.
"That was the worst decision I’ve ever made. It teaches you so much discipline, so much about work ethics, it teaches you to embrace the grind," he said. "I’d tell kids today to work at it, and stay with it. Wrestling is much more mental than physical. It’s mostly mental toughness."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.