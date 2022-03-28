The Keys Cougars trailed for a while, led for a while, were tied for a while, trailed again for a while before finally defeating Porter, 6-5, on a 2-RBI walk-off double by Cooper Hamilton in the bottom of the eighth inning on their home field.
The first two innings of the game were pretty uneventful, then the fireworks began. Porter, the visiting team on the scoreboard, had two batters reach base on Keys errors, then advance on a fielder's choice. Moments later, Porter scored twice on two singles off Keys starting pitcher Reed Trimble. They added a third run on another Cougar error, giving Porter a 3-0 lead.
Keys Coach Nick Zodrow replaced Trimble at this point with Nate Edens, who shut down the Porter offense in the inning.
The Cougars began a comeback in the bottom of the fourth when Nate Edens led off with a walk, then advanced to third on a double by Hamilton. Lane Taylor grounded out, scoring Edens and moving Hamilton to third. Hamilton scored on a ground out by Connor Lee, pulling the Cougars to within one, 3-2.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Lee reached first on an error and advanced to second when Logan Little singled. Trenton Nichols reached on an error, Lee scored from second, and Little and Nichols both advanced to third and second, respectively.
Trimble drove in Little with an infield single, giving the Cougars a 4-3 lead going into the seventh, and presumably last, inning.
But, things never go as planned. Porter wasn’t ready to go home. In the top of the seventh, a plethora of errors, dropped third strikes, and wild pitches allowed Porter to push a tying run across the plate. Keys couldn’t answer in their half of the frame, and the game went into extra innings.
In the top of the eighth, Edens walked two batters, then, with two outs, yet another error by Keys, their ninth of the game, allowed Porter to take the lead again, 5-4. The Cougars got out of the inning without any more damage being done.
In the bottom of the eighth, Bronc Quetone reached on a Porter error, then another error put Trimble on base, and Edens walked to load the bases. Cougar shortstop Hamilton stepped to the plate, and promptly fouled the first pitch off. On the next pitch, Hamilton drilled a hard shot into left field for a double, driving in Quetone and Trimble, and sending everyone home.
Keys had six runs, on four hits, two by Hamilton, both RBI-doubles, and committed nine errors. Porter had five runs on four hits, and committed six fielding errors. Trimble had one hit and one RBI, Taylor had an RBI, Lee recorded an RBI, and Little had the fourth hit, and also scored a run.
Edens picked up the win, pitching 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs, both unearned, one hit, three bases on balls, and struck out 11 Porter batters. Before giving way to Edens, Trimble pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on two hits, and fanning five.
The Cougars began: the season with a split with Heavener, winning the first game of a doubleheader, 9-0, and losing the second, 6-5.
At a festival on March 17, the Cougars lost to Guthrie, 14-6, then later in the day, defeated Capitol Hill, 13-2.
No details are available on a March 24 game against Henryetta, except Keys won, 9-7, making the Cougars’ current record 4-2, as they prepare for a 4:30 p.m. game at Eufaula, Monday, March 28.
