Hammer: Wrestling is individual, 'all on you'

Laromie Hammer attended Westville School through the third grade, before moving to Tahlequah and finishing the rest of his pre-college days as a Tiger.
“We did all the things boys do,” said Hammer. “We played baseball and football, and we wrestled.
“My favorite sport was always wrestling,” he said. “Just the fact that it’s an individual sport, and it’s all on you. You get out of it what you put into it.”
Upon graduation from high school, Hammer received a scholarship to play football for the Oklahoma University Sooners as a cornerback, and was, in fact, a member of the 2000 National Champion Sooners.
Following graduation from OU, Hammer moved to the Dallas area and went to work.
“I started with GMAC there, then went to work for Dr. Pepper/Snapple Group, and now I work for Stryker, doing finance,” he said.
Stryker is a medical equipment company, doing everything from hospital beds to knee replacements, Hammer said.
Hammer said when he was notified he had been selected to be inducted into the Tahlequah Athletic Hall of Fame, he felt it meant all the time and effort that not only he, but also his family and friends, had put in kind of paid off.
“I was surprised when Matt Cloud called me,” said Hammer. “I wasn’t expecting anything like that at all. I knew I had a decent resume from my time at Tahlequah, but I didn’t know if it was good enough to get that accomplishment.”
Hammer said at one time he considered going into coaching, and did help out with a youth program for a while.
“Down here in Allen, Texas, one of my wrestling coaches from Tahlequah is now the head wrestling coach at Allen,” said Hammer. “He has a youth program, and I helped him in the youth program for three years.”
