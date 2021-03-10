LAS VEGAS, Nevada – The RiverHawks Women's Golf climbed up two places and convincingly won the Warrior Invitational on a 622 score Tuesday.
Northeastern State fired off a tournament-low round of 305 Tuesday and bested Colorado Christian by 15 shots.
Yasmin Hang took medalist honors in just her second event for the RiverHawks, besting Missouri Western's Allycia Gan by a stroke on a 153 score (77-76).
The tournament win marked the sixth straight season that the RiverHawks came home with a team crown, and the first time since 2017, they also took medalist honors.
Kaylee Petersen and Nina Lee both were tied for third place scoring 155s. Aitana Hernandez rebounded back from an 87 Monday with the tournament's lowest round of 74 and was tied for ninth place.
Kelly Swanson took a top-15 finish on a 166 (85-81).
Northeastern State, since 2015, has now won 14 women's golf tournaments and 37 medalist honors since 1999.
The RiverHawks head to North Carolina next on March 15-16.
Team Scores
1. Northeastern State - 622 (317-305) +46
NSU Individual Scores
1. Yasmin Hang - 153 (77-76)
T3. Kaylee Petersen - 155 (78-77)
T3. Nina Lee - 155 (77-78)
T9. Aitana Hernandez - 161 (87-70)
T15. Kelly Swanson - 166 (85-81)
