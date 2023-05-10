Yasmin Hang fired off a three-under-par for the second consecutive day and claimed an individual championship at the NCAA Central Regional Wednesday afternoon. The junior moved up the leaderboard two spots and had a three-round total of 212 (74-69-69), beating Henderson State’s Jinna Boonbumroongsuk by one stroke.
By winning the Central Regional, Hang’s season will continue to the NCAA National Championship in St. Louis, Mo., on May 16-18, where she will play for an individual championship. She is the fourth NSU women’s golfer to claim top honors at the regional but the first since 2004 (Danielle Miron) to win outright.
“So proud of Yasmin; she has been coming on late this spring,” said head coach Scott Varner. Her third career win was a monster win. She bogeyed the first hole today, then was rock solid all day. She handled the pressure fabulously with fantastic mental toughness.”
Hang was third overall with 11 birdies, nine of which were in the final two days of the regional, and was the lone golfer to shoot in the 60s for two rounds. She ended Wednesday’s round shooting three birdies on the last four pins.
The RiverHawks moved up one place on the leaderboard and ended its team season in fifth, shooting a 904 (303-301-300). Northeastern State was 19 strokes back of the cutline, with Nebraska-Kearney being the lone MIAA team advancing out of the regional.
Nina Lee closed out her five-year career tied with four others for 16th place, scoring a 225 and shooting a 75 in each round. The Collinsville native was the lone remanding member of NSU’s 2019 MIAA Championship team and played 110 rounds for the RiverHawks.
“Nina has carried this team on her back all spring just to ensure we remained in the NCAA selection rankings, added Varner. I hate that her career ends today.”
Sam Maceli was tied for 29th place scoring a 230 (76-78-76), and Kelly Swanson shot a 237 (78-79-80) in her final tournament at NSU and was tied for 41st. overall.
asmin Hang fired off a career-low three-under 69 round Tuesday on the second day of the NCAA Central Regional and is in third place overall.
Despite Hang’s tournament-low score of the day, Northeastern State didn’t make any headway on the leaderboard and is in sixth place, shooting a 604 (303-301).
The junior had NSU’s lowest single-round score since Oct. 2019, and it was the first three-under score for a women’s golfer since Baylee Price shot four-under in the fourth round of the 2016 NCAA National Championship. Hang’s 143 two-round score shot her up ten places on the player leaderboard, where she is two strokes back of the lead. Additionally, she has a three-stroke lead for an individual transfer spot for NCAA National Championship.
NSU’s distance for a team transfer spot grew by four to 11 strokes. Nebraska-Kearney remains the clubhouse leader for the second consecutive day, shooting a 587, Henderson State is second with a 591, and Augustana is in third (594).
Nina Lee shot a 75 (150) for the second consecutive day and is tied for 18th place, Sam Maceli (76-78=154) is tied for 31st, and Kelly Swanson (78-79=157) is tied for 38th.
During day one of the tournament the RiverHawks were sitting in sixth place.
Hang paced the RiverHawks on day one of the NCA A Central Regional, shooting a two-over-74 score Monday afternoon.
Northeastern State’s 303 score is eight strokes back of the cut line, tied with Central Missouri for sixth place. The top three teams advance to the NCAA National Championship, and Rogers State currently occupies the final transfer spot shooting a 295.
NSU was second to last with 41 pars and was tied for the fewest birdies in the nine-team field with five.
Hang shot an even score through 13 pins and was tied for 13th overall. Lee shot a 75 and is tied for 19th place. Maceli had a 76, and Swanson turned in a 78.
Nebraska-Kearney holds a five-stroke lead on the field, shooting an 289; the Lopers landed 16 birdies and had an eagle on the eighth pin.
