After one day of the NCAA National Title Tournament, Northeastern State’s Yasmin Hang sits just outside of the top 20.
Hang’s two-over par 74 puts her in a 14-way tie for 23.
Hang’s day started off relatively error-free. After opening the day with a par, Hang picked up a bogey on par three, No. 2. Hang would quickly erase the one-over with a birdie on hole three.
The next three holes the RiverHawks No. 1 pared. A bogey on seven followed by a birdied sandwiched by another bogey put her at one stroke over par after nine holes.
After two holes on the back nine, Hang was even before another bogey put her at +2. On the next hole, a par three, Hang picked up a bogey to put her back at +1.
A bogey on hole 15 put her back at two over. Over the final three holes, Hang pared out to secure her 74.
Hang currently ranks third out of all the golfers competing as individuals.
Hang will be back in action Wednesday, May 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.