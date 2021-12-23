TULSA, Okla. – The boxing ring has returned at Hard Rock Live with a pivotal Top Rank Boxing bout with potential world title implications on Jan. 29. The 10-round junior lightweight main event — a WBC title eliminator — will see recent title challenge Robson “O Brabo” Conceição attempt to turn back the hard-charging Sacramento native Xavier Martinez.
The fight card’s first bell will ring at 5 p.m. with the headlining bout beginning at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $49.50 and are on sale now at tickets.hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
The Hard Rock main event will also air live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (simulcast on ESPN+) at 9 p.m. CST.
Conceição (16-1, 8 KOs), from Bahia, Brazil, captured a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, capping a 400-plus fight amateur career that included wins over the likes of Cuba’s Lazaro Alvarez and a razor-thin defeat to Vasiliy Lomachenko at the 2011 World Championships. After nearly five years as an unbeaten pro, Conceição challenged WBC world champion Valdez in September. Conceição built an early lead, but Valdez rallied late to shade the unanimous decision.
Martinez (17-0, 11 KOs) began boxing at the age of 6 in Sacramento and compiled an 85-10 amateur record before turning pro in June 2015. He stepped up in 2019 with knockout wins over Jessie Cris Rosales and John Vincent Moralde and survived a gut check versus former interim world champion Claudio Marrero the following year. Martinez was knocked down twice in the eighth round, but outboxed Marrero in the championship rounds to earn a unanimous decision. He last fought in May and dominated veteran Juan Carlos Burgos over 10 rounds.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is the flagship property of Cherokee Nation Entertainment. From signature restaurants and gaming to live entertainment, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa offers the best amenities in Oklahoma. Hotel reservations, nightlife and concert information are available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
