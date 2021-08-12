Hard Rock Live Tulsa sets scene for pivotal Top Rank Boxing tripleheader on ESPN

TULSA – The boxing ring has arrived at Hard Rock Live as the award-winning venue hosts the WBA Super Flyweight Championship on Saturday, Aug. 14. The fight card’s first bell will ring at 5 p.m., with headlining matches beginning at 9 p.m.
Tickets start at $49.50 and are on sale now at tickets.hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
Nine months after boxing’s most controversial conclusion of 2020, WBA Super Flyweight world champion Joshua “El Profesor” Franco and Australia’s former world champion Andrew “The Monster” Moloney will settle the score in the third chapter of their rivalry Saturday.
Franco (17-1-2, 8 KOs), from San Antonio, Texas, upset Moloney via unanimous decision last June to win the world title. But in their November 2020 rematch, Moloney (21-1, 14 KOs) dominated Franco over the first two rounds before swelling under Franco’s right eye prompted the fight to be stopped. Many ringside observers believed a punch caused the damage, which would have resulted in a TKO victory for Moloney. The referee in Nevada determined the swelling came from a headbutt, and following a nearly 30-minute replay review, a no contest meant Franco retained his title. The controversy did not subside, and less than one month after the disputed conclusion, the WBA mandated a third fight.
Saturday’s card will also include a 10-round co-feature between undefeated WBO International junior welterweight champion Arnold Barboza Jr. and Antonio “Tono” Moran. Middleweight Nico Ali Walsh, grandson of legendary Muhammad Ali, will also make his highly anticipated professional debut against Jordan Weeks in a four-round match.
The tripleheader will also be supported by an undercard that includes a 10-round Jason Moloney-Joshua Greer Jr. bantamweight battle, Tulsa heavyweight favorite Trey Lippe Morrison, son of the late Tommy Morrison, and the Top Rank debut of 2016 U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas.
The Tulsa tripleheader will be televised live on ESPN & ESPN Deportes – simulcast on ESPN+ – at 9 p.m. CST. Undercard matches will be shown exclusively on ESPN+.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.