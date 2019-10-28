Harp finishes second at state, helps SHS to third-place finish

Kayla Harp helped Sequoyah to a third place at the Class 3A Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Cross Country State Championship Saturday in Shawnee.
Harp, a senior, was second in the individual standings after running a time of 12:19.66. She finished behind Jones' Tabitha Fox, who closed with a 12:11.35.
As a team, the Lady Indians finished behind state champion Marietta and Plainview. Sequoyah's top five average was a 13:14.38.
Junior Asa Robbins joined Harp in the top 10 of the standings. Robbins had a time of 12:48.07 to put her eighth.
Sophomore Conlie Smith was 20th overall at 13:06.79, senior Breanna Sierra was 33rd with a 13:27.29, and Amber Carey, a sophomore, ran a 14:30.10 to finish 79th.
The Indians, led by senior Cody Jeanes, placed sixth in the team standings.
Jeanes ended with a time of 18:18.95 to finish 23rd in the individual standings. Senior Santos Sanchez was three spots behind Jeanes and ran a 18:24.43.
Morgan Ballew, a senior, was 38th for the Indians with a time of 18:44.51, senior Solomon Winn was 45th with a 19:01.51, and junior Cameron Cooper posted a time of 19:10.76 to finish 51st.
Kiefer captured the team championship, and the Indians finished behind fifth-place Regent Preparatory.
Little Axe's Agustin Lopez won the individual title with a 17:01.26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.