Senior guards Tatum Havens and Smalls Goudeau scored 22 of their combined 40 points in the opening eight minutes, and Tahlequah blasted Skiatook, 77-15, Friday at the TMAC.
Havens connected on four of her season-high six 3-pointers in the first quarter and closed with a season-best 20 points in a breakout performance. The East Central signee canned consecutive 3s midway through the first, and added another from the right wing at the 3:34 mark to spark a 12-0 run that would give THS a 20-5 advantage. Havens had 15 of her points in the first half.
“Obviously we know that Tatum is a capable shooter,” Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said. “We’ve been waiting on that breakout game from her, and it came tonight. She shot it well tonight, and that’s how she can play. You always feel good when her first one goes in because it’s usually going to be a real good night for her. She’s played both ends of the floor all year.”
Goudeau, a University of Texas Arlington signee, scored 12 of her points in the opening quarter. She buried a 3 that put Tahlequah up 25-9, had a pair of inside scores and went 3 for 4 from the free throw line. Goudeau added five points apiece in the second and third quarters and converted five of her eight attempts from the foul line.
“Smalls was great again for us,” Qualls said. “In transition, she’s just so quick with the ball and going coast to coast and finishing at the basket.”
Sophomore forward Jaydn Buttery was also in double figures for the Lady Tigers with 10 points, and sophomore guard Madi Matthews contributed with eight points off the bench.
The win was the third straight for Tahlequah, who recorded their 10th win of the season and improved to 10-2 overall. The Lady Tigers remained unbeaten in Metro Lakes Conference games at 6-0.
Tahlequah’s defense didn’t allow a single field goal after the first quarter and limited Skiatook to three points over the final 24 minutes of the contest.
“We changed defenses, starting with our pressure,” Qualls said. “We wanted to get the tempo and the pace of the game where we wanted it, and I thought we got it there…really in the last three quarters we just played good man-to-man defense.”
The Lady Tigers will visit Collinsville (8-5, 5-2) Tuesday, Jan. 18 before playing in the Catoosa Port City Classic Thursday through Friday. Tahlequah defeated the 5A No. 12 Lady Cardinals, 75-27, in the first meeting on Nov. 30 at the TMAC.
