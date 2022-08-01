Havens plays in OCA All-State Game

Tatum Havens, a late addition to the Oklahoma Coaches Association Girls Basketball Large East All-State Team, scored eight points and pulled down five rebounds in the East’s 62-61 setback to the West on Friday, July 27 at Jenks High School.
Havens, the daughter of Northeastern State men’s basketball head coach Ja Havens, played her final two years of high school at Tahlequah after transferring from Ada following her sophomore season.
Both of Havens’ field goals came on 3-pointers, and the East Central University signee added a pair of free throws.
Haven’s teammate, Smalls Goudeau, did not participate in Wednesday’s contest. Goudeau will continue her basketball career at University of Texas Arlington.
“Unfortunately, Smalls wasn’t able to participate due to college workouts, but I was glad to see Tatum get the opportunity and be recognized for her solid prep career,” Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said. “It was good to see her go out there and compete.”
Havens, who recently was named the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame Female Basketball Player of the Year, averaged 5.7 points and 2.8 rebounds as a guard for the Lady Tigers in her final season. She was second on the team with 62 steals, shot 28.2 percent overall from the floor and buried 28 3-pointers, which was second on the team.
Havens scored a season-high 20 points behind six 3-pointers against Skiatook on Jan. 14. She finished in double figures five times.
The Lady Tigers went 22-4 overall in 2021-22 under Qualls. They had a 15-game winning streak before dropping consecutive games to Tulsa Union and Stillwater in Class 6A regional and area tournaments that ended their season.
