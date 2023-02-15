Hayden Smith dunks career point 1,000

On Feb. 14, the Tahlequah Tigers dominated their Pryor counterparts, 76-31.
In fact, about the only question in the game was when 6-7 senior post Hayden Smith would score point 1,000 in his high school career. Smith answered that question at the 7:37 mark of the second period when he slam-dunked points 1,000 and 1,001. Coming into the game, Smith needed just seven points to break the mark. He scored six in the first period, and then added the two points, his only points of the second period. He also scored twice more in the third, bringing his career total to 1,005 as he sat the rest of the game on the bench.
Pryor had no answer to the Tigers’ relentless defense, and constant barrage of baskets. In fact, 13 different Tigers scored in the game, which was part of Senior Night activities in the Tigers’ home court, the Tahlequah Multi-purpose Activity Center.
Smith led the way with 12 points, followed by Cash McAlvain and Cole Robertson with 10 points each.
Lukas Wooldridge finished with nine, Brycen Smith added seven, Zeke Guerrero and Gage Hodgson each checked in with five, Triston Collins and Kaiden Rhodes each chipped in four, Shaun Young and Cale Matlock both contributed three, and Cort Vance and Noah Barett each scored two.
Pryor’s leading scorer was Austin Lanham who only played in the fourth quarter, and scored nine points.
“We had a chance tonight to honor our seniors and get good minutes for everyone,” said Tiger Head Coach Quinn Wooldridge. “The guys played unselfishly, and it was a fun night to finish off our TMAC Season.”
The Tigers will now begin preparing for Districts at Holland Hall next weekend. The Tigers will face Collinsville, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. They have played Collinsville twice this season with a 1-1 record. The Tigers defeated Collinsville in their first meeting, and lost in overtime on a last-second tip-in.
“We match up well with Collinsville,” said Wooldridge. “We have similar rosters.”
