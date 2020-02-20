Hayes matches career high, but NSU stumbles again

Cenia Hayes matched a career high with 27 points and was one of three Northeastern State players to score in double figures, but the RiverHawks dropped their seventh straight game Thursday on the road to Nebraska-Kearney, 82-64.
The loss eliminates the RiverHawks from postseason play and puts them at 5-19 overall and 3-14 in the MIAA with one game remaining -- a trip to Emporia State on Saturday.
NSU managed to stay close with the Lopers (26-3, 13-3) for much of the contest, trailing 34-32 at halftime and 64-57 with 8:48 remaining after Hayes converted a layup.
But Nebraska-Kearney went on a 6-0 run to take a 70-57 lead at the 5:36 mark on a Klaire Kirsch basket, and then a 12-2 run to go up 82-62 with 48 seconds left. Kirsch had back-to-back baskets to cap the final surge.
Hayes shot 11 of 21 overall and knocked down four of NSU's five 3-pointers. The junior guard and Sequoyah High School product also led the RiverHawks with eight rebounds and four steals.
Joining Hayes in double figures were Shae Sanchez with 17 points and Zaria Collins with 10 points. It was Collins' third straight game to land in double figures. The freshman posted a career-high 18 points Saturday against Emporia State at the NSU Event Center.
Northeastern State's last lead came at the 1:25 mark of the first quarter after Britney Ho scored from inside to make it 14-13.
The RiverHawks got to with two points twice in the second quarter -- Hayes buried a 3 to get NSU to within 32-30, and Sanchez hit a short jumper to make it 34-32 with 26 second remaining before halftime.
In the third, Hayes got the RiverHawks back to within two points (37-35) on a jumper at the 9:15 point, but NSU never got closer the remainder of the way.
The Lopers, who converted on 23 of 32 from the foul line, compared to NSU's 11 of 13, received a team-high 21 points from Brooke Carlson. Kirsch followed with 17 points, and Maegan Holt added 10. Carlson and Kirsch each pulled down eight rebounds.
The RiverHawks shot 36.9 percent overall and were 5 of 20 from behind the 3-point arc. Nebraska-Kearney finished by shooting 52.8 percent overall.
