HEADED TO THE HOUSE: Lady Tigers’ road to Big House starts at home

The Tahlequah Lady Tigers have their bags packed, ready for the arduous four-game minimum trip to the Class 5A State Championship game at The Big House in Oklahoma City, March 11.
To get there in four games, the Lady Tigers must win Regionals in two games, win Area in one game, then win the quarter-finals game March 9 and the semi-finals game March 10.
In the larger schools, Regionals is single elimination – win-or-go-home. In Area, the winner of round one advances to State, while the loser must play again and win to advance. The final three games at the Playoff Series are all single elimination.
The Lady Tigers’ road to the Big House starts Thursday, Feb. 23 at Regionals, which will be played at Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center. The four-team Regionals, hosted by the Lady Tigers, includes Shawnee, Bishop Kelley, Memorial, and the Tahlequah Lady Tigers. Action will begin at TMAC at 6 p.m. on Feb. 23, with Shawnee and Bishop Kelley. At 7:30 p.m., the Lady Tigers and Memorial will tangle. The winners of the two games will play for the Regional Championship, Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. at TMAC.
Both the Regional champion and runner-up teams will advance to Area on March 2. The site for Area will be named Sunday, Feb. 26 after all Regionals are completed.
Tahlequah Head Coach David Qualls said all the Lady Tigers were healthy with the exception of Jadyn Buttery, who is out for the season with a knee injury.
“We could really use Jadyn,” said Qualls. “Losing her is taking out 17 points per game and seven rebounds per game, and that’s quite a loss to absorb.”
However, he said the five in the starting lineup have been doing a great job picking up the slack, and several off the bench have really helped as well.
The current starting lineup for the Lady Tigers includes Kori Rainwater, Madi Matthews, Talyn “TD” Dick, Paisley Qualls, and Jersey Retzloff. Qualls stepped into the starting lineup to replace Buttery, and has filled in admirably, Qualls said.
He said the number six player is Carsyn Gilbert, who can come into the game as a guard or small forward.
“Carsyn got some valuable playing time after Christmas,” said Qualls. “She’s a strong, heady player who plays extremely well for her age.”
He said Memorial is big and athletic. He said they will start a (5-10) girl, and a (6-0) girl. Memorial is the 15th seed on the east side, but Qualls said they are better than that. He said Memorial will play a 2-3 zone.
“We’re going to have to execute well, be patient, and get the shots we want,” he said. “We’re going to have to make sure we match them on the glass, and rebound well.”
“We have some pretty good size as well, but I think where we have them is they start two freshman guards, and we start two juniors," said Qualls.
Coming off the Lady Tiger bench, Qualls said the players bring a little bit of a different look to the table. He said, besides Gilbert, who brings a bit more offense and rebounding. Natalee Page is a guard they can bring in off the bench. She plays hard, and does a really good job on defense.
Averi Keys, the only senior on the team, had a good game against Pryor, Qualls said. She’s capable of hitting some threes, and giving the team an offensive shot in the arm. Lauren Stevens gives the Lady Tigers another player in the middle who can play post, giving Rainwater a rest, or move to forward, letting someone else take a break.
“Lauren is a good rebounder, too,” said Qualls.
The Lady Tigers have a multi-headed offensive attack, making it hard for other teams to prepare for them, especially in terms of trying to stop the leading scorers.
Qualls said Memorial’s best player and scorer is their post player, No. 23, who is a player who can play inside-out, tall, and can handle the ball a little bit.
“We’re going to have to try to shut her down on Thursday,” said Qualls. “I like our chances if we can shut her down.”
Qualls said if the Lady Tigers were faced with a last-second shot to win, he’d like to get the ball in Rainwater’s hands.
“I wouldn’t be that concerned with who actually got the last shot,” said Qualls. “I’d be confident with a number of people taking the shot, but I’d want Kori to touch it, because I am very confident she’d do the right thing, whether take the shot, or pass off."
“The chemistry with this group is so good, they’ve grown up together, they don’t care who gets the glory,” said Qualls. “They play their roles well. They are not selfish at all."
“We’re not the most talented team, we’re not the biggest team, we’re not the most athletic team in the state, but we play really well together, and I think that’s one of the biggest reasons we ended up 19-2 this season. A lot of people thought we were going to be down this year after graduating six seniors," said Qualls.
“It’s been a really, really fun group to coach,” he said. “Now, we just need to finish it.”
Looking forward, Qualls said looking at previous meetings, Shawnee should beat BK, and the Lady Tigers should beat Memorial.
“But, in these elimination tournaments, strange things happen sometimes,” he said. “I just hope our community comes out and supports us.”
