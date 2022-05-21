MAGNOLIA, Ark. – Northeastern State's historic season ended Saturday with an 11-10 loss to No. 17 Henderson State in the NCAA Central Regional.
The RiverHawks scored five runs in the ninth, with Blaze Brothers clearing the bases representing the tying run. As he turned first base Brothers was tripped up by an official and called out at second base. The player due up next was Central Region Player of the Year Brock Reller, who hit his 28th homer of the season earlier in the game.
Brothers had a three-hit game for NSU and three-RBI. Matt Kaiser, who left the game early due to concussion protocol, blasted a two-RBI homer as part of that five-run ninth inning to become the program's first 20-20 player with 20 homers and 22 stolen bases.
After leading 2-0 through the first two innings, the Reddies dropped seven runs in the fourth and added four runs in the fifth before being left scoreless in the final four innings by a stretched NSU bullpen.
NSU's arms struck out 12 batters, with Korrdell Jiles (4-2) being charged with the loss going 3.2 innings. Jake Bigham, who tossed 101 pitches in Friday's game, recorded the final three outs.
The RiverHawks conclude their season with a 38-18 record, its best since 1996 when they had a program-high 39.
"Tremendous. Arguably one of the best seasons in NSU history," NSU head coach Jake Hendrick said. "Tremendous amount of competitiveness and guts and great team chemistry. I'm really proud. I'm really proud of what they've done. It's been fun…the seven years to watch this thing grow into something that's this special that gets people this excited…this is what you do it for."
