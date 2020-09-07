Keys dropped a pair of games Friday afternoon on the road to Heavener in fastpitch softball.
The Lady Cougars, who are now 2-8-1 overall and remain winless at 0-6 in District 3A-7 play under head coach Nick Zodrow, suffered a 14-1 loss in the opener and a 13-5 setback in the second contest.
In the opener, Reagan Hammons had two of the Lady Cougars’ five hits, and the lone run came during the third inning when Hammons knocked in Laine Forrest with a single to left field.
Keys also had a single apiece from Bailey Davis, Jasmine Shaw and Forrest.
In the pitcher’s circle, Hammons allowed eight earned runs on one hit. She issued 11 walks and closed with three strikeouts. Jaedynn Scott pitched in relief, giving up one earned run on one hit. Scott walked three and struck out one.
Heavener, now 14-4 overall and 5-2 in 3A-7, scored eight of its runs in the third inning and pushed across three runs in both the first and second innings.
In Friday’s finale, the Lady Cougars built a 4-0 lead in the opening frame before Heavener answered with 10 unanswered runs.
Keys, who finished with nine hits and was led by Hammons’ 3-for-3 performance, added its final run in the fourth when Catelyn Kirk crossed home plate on an error.
In the four-run first, Xoey Carshall drove in both Shaw and Kirk on a single to left field to give the Lady Cougars a 4-0 lead. Hammons started the scoring with an RBI single to right field, scoring Forrest from third base.
Forest followed Hammons with two hits, while Davis, Kirk, Carshall and Megan Lair each singled once.
Maggie Phillips went the distance from the circle, allowing six earned runs on nine hits over six innings. Phillips tallied three strikeouts and issued four walks.
Keys will be at the Central Sallisaw Shootout next week, beginning Thursday, Sept. 10 and concluding Saturday, Sept. 12.
