Fala Suiaunoa will have a new top assistant coach at Northeastern State in 2022-23.
Former assistant Heidi Messer became the new head coach at Oklahoma Wesleyan on May 31. It'll be Messer's first opportunity as a head coach.
Messer, who came to NSU with Suiaunoa in 2017, has also served as an assistant at the University of Montevallo, Manchester University and was a graduate assistant at Georgetown College in Kentucky. She began her coaching career as an assistant at her alma mater, Grace College, in Indiana.
"My time at NSU has really been great," Messer said on Monday. "The people of Tahlequah in particular have made this a special place. When I came in with Coach Fala, I told her what my career plans and goals were, and she has supported that and helped me prepare more than I could've anticipated. It's been an absolute pleasure working along side her and gaining a great friend and mentor."
The Eagles went 18-15 overall and 14-10 in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference last season under former head coach Grace Hadley.
"When OKWU called me about the opportunity, it was a fairly easy decision in that I knew a head coaching move was the logical next step for me," Messer said. "It is a little unique in that it holds a lot of similarities to where I went to college as a player and where I was a GA at Georgetown College. So as I take on this new chapter of my career, it's kind of a return to my NAIA roots as I start my head coaching career."
The RiverHawks went 7-21 overall and 5-17 in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association last season.
