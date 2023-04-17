On Monday, April 17, Northeastern State announced the 2023 class of Athletic Hall of Famers headlined by St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley.
Five former RiverHawks will be honored during the November 4 induction.
Despite only spending two years with the RiverHawks (2014-15), Helsley was one of the best during his time. With NSU, Helsley was the only underclassmen named to the All-MIAA First Team. During his freshman season, Helsley was named to the All-MIAA second team.
After being selected by the Cardinals in the 2015 draft, Helsley worked his way up the system and was eventually called up to the big league roster in 2019. Since making his major league debute, Helsley has been selected to the National League All-Star roster and has pitched in the post season three times.
Football’s Dallas Curtis is one of four other former RiverHawks to be inducted in November. During his time with NSU, Curtis was the leading tackler for the 1999 NCAA Division-II Semifinal team with the No. 1 defense in the nation. Curtis was a 1999 NCAA DII All-American.
Spending 2009-13 with the RiverHawks, Taylor Lewis-Eldridge led her teams to three NCAA Tournament appearances. She was named MIAA Co-Player of the Year for 2013.
Shon Robinson is the next inductee for the RiverHawks. The former men’s basketball star is best remembered as the leading scorer for the RiverHawks NCAA Championship win in 2003. That season he was also named the Most Outstanding Player in the South Central Region.
Brian Ward is the last former RiverHawk to be honored in November. Ward won three individual titles and averaged 72.7 his senior season.
The induction will take place on November 4, 2023 at the NSU Event Center. The time will be announced later.
