Jessica Hembree was a Tahlequah High School athlete with several titles and awards, when she broke her fibula 50 meters short of the finish line in October 2013.
While many others would have ended their running career right there, Hembree did not, and in fact, attended Oklahoma University on a track scholarship for one season.
“I had to quit after that season,” said Hembree. “I had some more injuries, and developed tendonitis.”
Back up a few years to her formative years, where she said she always looked up to her mother, Jeanine, who was a runner, and wanted to follow in her footsteps.
In elementary school, Coach David Spears, who still coaches girls’ cross country at Tahlequah, convinced Hembree to try running.
Although Hembree ran both cross country and long distance track, she preferred cross country.
“There’s just something about being out there by yourself, running over the diverse terrain, going up and down hills, it’s just more entertaining than going round and round on a track,” she said.
Hembree said she still runs some, but now it’s more like jogging than running.
“I still enjoy it,” she said. “I just don’t have as much time.”
Another reason for slowing down is that Hembree and her husband, Kyle Lewandowski, are expecting their first child July 2023.
Hembree met Lewandowski through mutual friends.
“He went to school in Keys, and I went to school at Tahlequah, so we didn’t know each other,” she said. “But we were both living in Tulsa at the time, and mutual friends introduced us, and the rest is history.”
The couple became Mr. and Mrs. Lewandowski in 2020.
After dropping out of sports after her injury-riddled freshman year as a Sooner, Hembree said she began to focus on her studies, still undecided exactly what she wanted to pursue as a career.
“I knew I wanted to be in business, and I wanted to be in health services,” she said.
So, she went to work for Cherokee Nation Health Services, and is the patient experience manager. She will soon receive an MBA degree in health services through Cherokee Nation.
“I felt terribly honored when Matt Cloud called me," said Hembree. "There are so many wonderful coaches and athletes who are members of the Hall of Fame, and to think I’m going to be there in that group, it’s just an honor beyond words.”
Hembree said if she could tell the kids coming up today anything, she would tell them to stay dedicated, and keep a positive mindset, because it is a tough sport, and it can be difficult at times, but by persevering, it will all pay off in the end.
“I also want to say thank you to my parents, Todd and Jeanine Hembree, for their support throughout the years. Without them I would not have been able to get through everything,” said Hembree.
