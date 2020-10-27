Tahlequah senior Bailey Jones has been named District 5A-4 Pitcher of the Year, and 10 other Lady Tigers’ have earned all-district honors.
Jones, the lone senior to finish the season for Tahlequah, posted a 2.33 earned run average, recorded 69 strikeouts and issued just 20 walks in 108.3 innings prior to Tahlequah’s loss to Claremore in the Class 5A State Tournament. She tossed 14 scoreless innings in two wins against Pryor in the regional tournament.
Others who received recognition for the Lady Tigers are sophomore pitcher Mikah Vann, freshman second baseman Charlea Cochran, sophomore third baseman Jayley Ray, junior outfielder Mia Allen, and junior utility players Hailey Enlow and Lexi Hannah.
Junior catcher Nevaeh Moreno, freshman catcher Jersey Retzloff, and freshman outfielders Paisley Qualls and Madi Matthews were selected as honorable mention.
Tahlequah finished its season with a 20-17 overall mark and 10-2 district record under head coach Chris Ray. The Lady Tigers reached the state tournament for a fourth consecutive season, including the third straight under Ray.
Hannah led Tahlequah in a number of offensive categories in 2020 — batting average (.455), on-base percentage (.538), hits (46), runs scored (43) and stolen bases (22).
Allen hit .340 with a team-leading 30 runs batted in, Ray batted .365 and was second in RBIs with 29, Vann hit .366 with 20 RBIs, Cochran hit .319, and Enlow batted .270 and knocked in 17 runs.
Durant’s Abi Gregory was named the District 5A-4 Player of the Year, Glenpool’s Maddy Kearns was chosen as Offensive Player of the Year, and McAlester’s Lexi Zurovetz was selected the Defensive Player of the Year.
