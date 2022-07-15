Like its linebacker group, Tahlequah will have a similar strength in its secondary in 2022.
The Tigers return three starters, including senior cornerback Dylan Leep, who has 22 career starts.
Everything will start with Leep and his high output of productivity.
“He’s 6-foot-2, close to 200 pounds, and he’s really a guy you can put on the best receiver of the opponent or at least to his side,” Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert said. “His length is just something you can’t duplicate, so he’s a guy we’re going to lean on heavily, there’s no question about that. You would start with him.”
Leep, who is approaching a school record for career interceptions, had a team-high six picks last season, to go along with a team-best seven pass breakups. He also recorded 24 total tackles.
Opposite of Lee will be junior Lasean Johnson, who had a pair of pass breakups and four tackles as a sophomore.
“Lasean played a lot for us last year,” Gilbert said. “Lesean is very smart and very, very good in zone coverage. He’s probably as good as we’ve had in zone coverage.”
Junior Race Stopp, who is valuable on the offensive side of the ball as a receiver, and junior Bodee Jimerson will also get playing time at corner.
“Race is a guy who’s going to bring us confidence back there,” Gilbert said. “Obviously the year he had last year as a receiver was really good, so he’ll be just fine at corner.
“Bodee has been playing free safety and corner and we like where he’s at. He’s going to have a very important role for us moving forward. We’ve got four capable guys working that position.”
Stopp recorded two pass breakups and five tackles, and Jimerson had one interception and three tackles.
Sophomore Beckett Robinson returns as a starter at free safety, although he missed a good chunk of his freshman campaign with an injury. Robinson will also have important roles on offense as a receiver/running back/quarterback.
“Obviously Beckett has a lot of ability,” Gilbert said. “He’s got the size and the athletic ability. He will be a key two-way guy for us. He’s still learning. It’s a big learning curve at free safety for him because his more natural position is at strong safety. He’s so physical, too.”
Robinson appeared in five games and finished with 13 total tackles, one interception, one pass breakup and one caused fumble.
Senior Coda Bunch returns as a starter at strong safety. He was third on the team with 49 total tackles and had two interceptions to go along with one pass breakup and one caused fumble.
“He’s one of the smarter kids we’ve ever had at that position,” Gilbert said. “He’s very, very smart and has a very good understanding. He seems to always be in the right spot. He’s a guy that we’re going to lean on. He’s had a really good offseason, and he’s kind of that guy that gets everybody lined up. You’ve got to have somebody like that, so we like where he’s at.”
Junior Jacob Morrison, who like Stopp will be valuable on offense as a receiver, will also see time at strong safety. Morrison posted 21 total tackles and had one pass breakup last season.
