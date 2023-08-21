Through just one meet, the Tahlequah Tigers cross country team is already getting off on the right foot at this Saturday, Aug. 19’s Deer Creek meet.
Four Tigers took the stand between the boys and girls team, while two runners also set personal best times. Trae Baker and Tori Pham each came into the meet and broke their previous personal bests.
Baker finished the meet in fourth place with a time of 15:46.2. This beats his previous best time of 16:30.
After missing parts of last season to injury, Baker returned to the track with the best performance of his high school career.
“He blew his old pr out of the record. Last year his best time was 16:30 and this year he runs 15:45 and just blew his old pr out of the water. He ran really well,” said Elzy Miller, THS cross country coach.
Pham set a personal best mark with a time of 20:49.8 and was one of two Lady Tigers to earn a medal.
“Tori ran a personal record I believe for her career, or pretty close at least. She is starting out this season where she was finishing last year,” said Miller.
Pham and McKenna Hood brought home medals for the Lady Tigers. Hood finished with a time of 19:45.9 to finish in 17 and take home a medal. Pham’s personal best put her in 29 place.
“We ran really strong up front, two medalists,” said Miller.
On the boy’s side, Baker finished in fourth place to lead the Tigers.
Jacob Tiger joined THS’s No. 1 runner not the medalist stand with a. 16:44.3 time, good for 24 place.
Each team had an additional five runners that helped fill out the rank.
Jalen Hooper added a 17:34 run for 47 place. Jaime Perez was just behind him with a time of 18:13.7 for 74. Raven Neal added a 19:02.6 for 89 place.
Matthew Talburt competed in his first race since stepping away from cross country and finished with a 19.47.5. Ismel Perez rounded out the Tigers times with a 19.53.4.
On the girls’ side, Joseline Hernandez was the third Lady Tigers finisher with a 23:17.4 time. Annika Barr added a 24:38.3 race good for 84. Ashly Ledesma was right behind her in 85 place with a 24:40.1.
Julieann Burns added a 26:17.9, while Annaleigh Rowe rounded out the times with a 30:19.8.
“On the girl’s side we were the No. 2 5A teams, there were a lot of 6A teams,” said Miller. “We were behind Guthrie and they were a top three team in State and are returning a very good team.”
Overall the boys ended in eight place while the girls ended in 10.
“I’m glad we got to go. I thought it benefitted these kids,” said Miller.
“We have at least 10 freshmen who are sitting at home who are going to get better and better and help us out.”
The Tigers will be back in action at 9 a.m. for the Early Tiger Invite at Tahlequah High School.
