Rogers State pulled away in the fourth quarter and handed Northeastern State a 54-45 setback Saturday, Dec. 17 inside the NSU Event Center.
The Hillcats played from behind for most of the game until a run of 13 unanswered points midway through the fourth quarter carried RSU to its third consecutive win on NSU's court.
Tess Talo Tomokino and Courtney Lee paced NSU with 13 points, Patrycja Pawlata grabbed six rebounds in her first career start.
Shooting woes plagued both teams Saturday, especially at the arc, where it was a combined 1-for-24 afternoon. The RiverHawks were 25% from the field and only made 12 buckets, their lowest total since Nov. 2018. Rogers State played three quarters, shooting 19.5% from the field before finishing the contest 9-for-12.
Kaya Goldsby led RSU with 18 points as they snapped a four-game skid to move to 3-8 (1-4 MIAA).
Saturday's loss for NSU is the fourth consecutive as they drop to 4-5 (1-4 MIAA). Northeastern State will be idle until Dec. 31, when they travel to Northwest Missouri.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.