Blake Freeman, Brock Reller and Brayden Rodden are a huge portion of what’s been a historical offensive output for Northeastern State.
The RiverHawks, who reached 30 wins on April 21 for the first time since 2002 with a 14-4 victory over Missouri Southern, have hit with authority throughout their lineup, throughout the season.
“It’s a combination of two things,” NSU head coach Jake Hendrick said. “The first thing is consistency, and that comes from assistant coach James Cullinane and what he does with those guys in sending a consistent message in terms of what we’re trying to get accomplished at the plate. It’s a sound message across the board for everyone.
“The second piece is just work ethic. We have a lot of guys that talk all the time about failure and leaning into failure. Baseball is a game of failure. You say .331, and that’s failing more than having success, but that number’s tremendous. You’ve got to have guys that are confident in their approach and their mentality, and stay level-headed throughout the whole game.”
The RiverHawks are putting up video game numbers.
They have already broken single-season school records in home runs and stolen bases. They are inching closer to the MIAA single-season home run record of 102. They’re the only team in the country that has 100 or more doubles, home runs and stolen bases.
They lead the MIAA in hits (523), home runs (100), home runs per game (2.22), runs scored (429), stolen bases (115), stolen bases per game (2.56), and slugging percentage (.611). They’re hitting .331 as a team, which is second in the association, and they’re second with a .426 on-base percentage.
Let’s dig even deeper.
They rank in the top 10 nationally in six offensive categories. They lead in home runs, they’re second in home runs per game, they’re eighth in hits, they’re eighth in runs scored, they’re third in slugging percentage, and they’re sixth in stolen bases.
It starts with Freeman at the top.
It comes together with Reller in the middle.
It solidifies with Rodden hitting behind Reller.
Freeman has been the perfect table setter. He’s second in the MIAA with a .428 batting average. He has a MIAA-leading .507 on-base percentage. He leads the MIAA and is second nationally with 77 hits. He’s second in the MIAA with 25 stolen bases.
“I’m most comfortable with just trying to get on base, work counts, stealing bags and getting myself in position for the big guys like Brock to hit me in,” Freeman said. “It makes the game a lot simpler when I don’t have to take big swings and can just find ways to get on base.”
Freeman, a junior outfielder and native of Wichita, Kansas, has three four-hit games and three three-RBI performances. He holds school career marks in hits (225), doubles (50), and his 25 stolen bases are a single-season program record.
Reller, who joins Freeman in the outfield, has delivered the punch in the middle and is among the best run producers in the country. He’s hitting .331. He leads the nation with 24 home runs, which is a single-season school record. He leads the nation in home runs per game (0.53). He leads the MIAA and is third nationally with 70 RBIs. He leads the MIAA and is seventh nationally with 63 runs scored. He leads the MIAA and is 11th national in slugging percentage (.837).
“It’s just putting the barrel on the ball and hitting it hard,” Reller said. “Really, we just want to hit the ball hard and hope it finds a gap or the fence. My mindset is to keep the ball to the middle of the field. If I catch it out front, it’s a double or home run. If I’m late, it’s down the third base line. I don’t go up there looking for home runs, I just look to hit the ball hard and up the middle of the field.”
Reller, a three-time MIAA Baseball Athlete of the Week, has hit two home runs in a game five times this season. The Grand Forks, North Dakota native knocked in a season-best seven runs against McKendree on Feb. 19. He’s driven in six runs twice, and has three games of five RBIs. Reller also has three four-hit performances.
Rodden, an Oktaha High School product, is hitting .354 with 10 home runs, 44 RBIs. The catcher has 21 multi-hit games, including a season-high four hits against Washburn on March 13. He swatted a pair of home runs, drove in three runs and went 3 for 4 against Missouri Southern on April 22.
“The message before a game every single day is no matter who’s on the mound, just find the barrel,” Rodden said. “If we do that we’ll hit the ball hard. I’ve never been the guy that goes up there looking for the long ball. The home runs come, so I kind of do the same thing as Blake. I just try to get a ball in the zone, get a barrel on it and shoot it up the middle.”
It doesn’t end with the above-mentioned trio. The entire lineup has pieced together a highlight reel.
C.D. White, currently out of the lineup with a broken hand, has hit .372 with 10 home runs and has 45 RBIs. The Owasso High School product and first baseman smacked three homers against Fort Hays State on April 8 where he went 3 for 5 with three runs scored and knocked in five runs.
Matt Kaiser, an outfielder and Broken Arrow High School product, garnered MIAA Baseball Athlete of the Week honors on March 21. Kaiser belted a walk-off grand slam against Pittsburg State at Rousey Field on March 20 and went 3 for 5 with three runs scored and seven RBIs. He’s hitting .310 with 17 homers and has 38 runs driven in.
Second baseman Blaze Brothers hit for the cycle, going 4 for 6 from the top of the lineup with four runs scored and two RBIs, on the same day of Kaiser’s game-winning homer. He’s hitting .297 with 11 homers and 38 RBIs.
“We really are one guy away from something special happening if they believe it can happen,” Hendrick said. “What you’re seeing is every guy that comes to the plate believes that they’re capable of doing something great, and that makes us really, really tough to deal with.”
Hitting has taken NSU to extraordinary heights. The RiverHawks, who will close MIAA play with a three-game series at Newman beginning Friday, are seven wins shy of matching a program record of 39 wins. They’re currently sitting at 32-13 overall, 20-10 in the MIAA, and are 14-1 in the month of April.
They are in a battle with Pittsburg State for the No. 2 seed in the upcoming MIAA Tournament, which will begin May 6.
