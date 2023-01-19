HITTING THE COURT: Cherokee County Basketball Tournament finishes second day of play

On Thursday, Jan. 19, seventh- and eighth-grade athletes from across Cherokee County flooded the doors of the Tahlequah Activity Center.
The Cherokee County Basketball Tournament was in its second day of play. Schools from across the county took the floor in both boys and girls matchups. Fans of basketball were treated to six contests. The tournament's final games will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21.
The first matchup held at 3 p.m. saw the Cherokee Immersion team take on the Tahlequah Lady Tigers seventh grade. Cherokee Immersion came out on top 20-16 and will move on to play on Saturday.
In the second contest beginning at 4 p.m. the Grand View Chargers took on the team from Cherokee Immersion. In an exciting second game, the Chargers took the win with a final score of 36-14.
Grand View’s Lady Chargers took the win over the Briggs Maidens in the 5 p.m. matchup with a final score of 28-16. Grand View will move on to play in the championship on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m., while the Maidens will play at noon.
At 6 p.m. the Tahlequah Tigers hit the court against the Briggs Braves. The fans came out for this one and cheered from the stands. By halftime the Braves were up 16-8. The Tigers came out after the first half and climbed the scoreboard, erasing the lead of the Braves. However, the Braves held on for the win 27-23. Briggs will move on to the championship Saturday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. Tahlequah will play at 11 a.m.
The Woodall Lady Wildcats and the Keys Lady Cougars hit the floor in the fifth game of the evening. It was evident from the start that the Lady Wildcats came to win. In a shutout 20-0 win, the Lady Wildcats advanced to the finals over the Keys Lady Cougars.
Woodall Wildcats clenched the win Thursday, Jan. 21 in the second night of play in the Cherokee County Tournament.
The Wildcats came out strong against the Tahlequah seventh grade team. Woodall’s offensive quickness and strong defense clenched their spot in the championship game with the win and a final score of 22-6.
The Wildcats will be back on the court at the Tahlequah Schools Multipurpose Activity Center, Saturday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m.
