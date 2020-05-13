HITTING THE LINKS: Only open golf course provides respite for stir-crazy residents

Robert Rowland was enjoying another day of golf at Riverlinks Golf Club in Tahlequah on Wednesday afternoon.
It's the norm for Rowland, even with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"Initially, I came out about every day," Rowland said. "The other courses closed down the Monday of spring break, and as the weather allowed, I came out pretty often. The city course closed down and then opened up about three weeks ago. I've been out here probably five or six times since."
Rowland shows up as often as he can.
"For one, it's good exercise. I've golfed for 25 or 30 years," he said. "It's a good way to get out with your buddies when everything else is closed down. It's been kind of nice to see that the city has kept this place open, for the most part."
Rowland has practiced social distancing while on the course.
"About the only time you're in contact with anybody is when you're in the clubhouse, and of course, they have it closed out here. You keep your distance with the guys you're playing with and about the only time you're close to anybody is when you're on the tee box or around the greens," Rowland said. "I think we've kind of kept from shaking hands and not touching flags. Nobody else is touching my equipment. It's something to do to get yourself out of the house for a while."
Riverlinks, formerly Tahlequah City Golf Course, was closed for a month before opening back up on April 25.
"We're trying to take precautions," said Mike Palmer, a Golf Course Superintendents Association of America contract consultant at Riverlinks. "We spray the carts down. The one thing about being in the open space is you don't have to be close to people. You do a little bit, but it's not like you're all confined to the same room. Golf is probably one of the few things you can actually do and have social distancing."
Riverlinks has had good turnouts.
"We've been pretty good on the weekends when the weather is nice," Palmer said. "On good weather days, we've done really well. There are a lot of people wanting to play golf right now. They're tired of being in the house."
Riverlinks has plans on opening footgolf sometime in June. Footgolf, like disc golf, is an alternate sport similar to golf.
"We're trying to get footgolf out here, which is soccer golf," Palmer said. "It's big on the East Coast and West Coast and there are only a handful of places in Oklahoma that have it. We want to offer different things, and hopefully we'll have footgolf and frisbee golf. We want to get footgolf implemented next month. It just depends on the weather. We need a couple of really good dry days. We'll probably have a grand opening for that and have people come out."
Tahlequah's other two golf courses - Cherokee Springs Golf Club and Cherokee Trails Golf Course - have remained closed since the middle of March due to coronavirus. No announcements have been made about possible reopening dates.
