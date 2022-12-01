HITTING THE MATS: Tahlequah wrestlers put on exhibition for fans

The floor of Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center, TMAC, was covered with mats Thursday, and the mats, for the most part, were covered with kids rolling around. At least, that’s what it probably looked like to someone who just walked in off the street.
It was a bit more organized than that, however. Besides the two kids, sometimes two boys and sometimes two girls, there was a referee with a whistle. In ages ranging from elementary through high school, two teams – half in black Tigers’ singlets, and half in orange singlets – battled it out, two at a time on each end of the court, starting at 5:30 and ending about 8 p.m.
Overall, the orange team won, but in reality, everyone was a winner, according to Coach Travis Kirby.
“I wanted to see how the kids would react on the court with people watching and cheering. I know how they do in the wrestling room, but out here, it’s completely different,” Kirby said.
Three years ago, girls’ wrestling was introduced in Oklahoma, and Tahlequah immediately embraced the sport. That first year, there were four Lady Tiger wrestlers. Last year, there were a few more. This year, for the first time ever, there is a full, stand-alone girls’ team.
“I think it’s great,” junior Lady Tiger Thea Miller said. “A friend of mine got into it, and I thought that would be really cool. So I got into it in the eighth grade, and I’m a junior now, and I love being able to compete and show people that girls can wrestle too.”
Josalin Hernandez said she got involved because a friend wanted to join, but was afraid to, so she joined with her, “…and now I’m here, it’s my second year, and I really like it.”
Quinn Hendricks, a freshman, is in her second year of wrestling. She said her whole family wrestled, so she grew up with it.
Jane Ericka Quindara is a junior who started wrestling in the second semester of her sophomore year.
“I got into wrestling because I wanted to do more, to do something that challenged myself. And, since I can never make weight class (100 pounds), I always have to wrestle up, wrestle bigger girls, and that’s a challenge,” Quindara said. “Being in wrestling makes you a better person, and shows you what you are capable of in every single match.” She said she weighs 85 pounds, and the lightest class is 100 pounds.
At that point, all the girls began talking so fast it was impossible to place anyone's name to quotes, but they were saying things such as “…it challenges you mentally,” “…there are more girls getting into wrestling all the time,” and “…this is the first time we’ve had a full team.”
The Lady Tigers will be participating in the Jay All-Girls’ Tournament this Friday and Saturday.
Kirby said he saw a community getting behind the teams, supporting them, and watching their sons and daughters doing things they didn’t know they could do.
He said it was also an opportunity for him and his staff to see how the kids would perform under the lights.
The last match of the night was between two boys Kirby was especially interested in, because he said he knew Jayden Moore would almost always win in the practice room, but he felt Jesus Cervantes had potential, and it showed on the mat.
“Jayden won 3-0 tonight, but it could have easily been a 2-3 match,” Kirby said. “I have big hopes for Jesus; I think he’s going to make an impact before the season is over. I saw the bleachers packed with alumni, parents, and friends. We’re starting a Wall of Fame here. I’ve done a lot of research in the seven years I’ve been here, finding out all the winners and placers Tahlequah has had over the years. We’re having T-shirts made up with all the names on them. It’s really going to help promote our wrestling program."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.