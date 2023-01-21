HITTING THE MATS: Wrestling round-up for local schools shows recent wins

Several high school and junior high wrestling meets have taken place since the last report.
On Jan. 19, Coach DeWayne Hammer of Hulbert, Coach Travis Kirby of Tahlequah, and Coach Brad Jones of Sequoyah all checked in with reports from a week or two ago through the present.
Kirby said the Tahlequah Junior High Lady Tigers won the Wagoner Tournament, which was Jan. 13-14.
Bella Harkey placed first in the 102 class, and Devyn Rice was sixth in the same division.
Josalin Hernandez finished third in the 110 pound class, Samanta Santana was second in the 117 division, and Elli Hendrix was fourth in the 117 class.
In the 126 pound class Juliana Cervantes finished second, and in the 145 pound division Quinn Hendrix took first.
In the 155/165 division, Whitney Chen placed second, Mayzi Paine was third, and Allison Flores finished fourth.
In varsity boys' action, Jayden Moore placed third in his division in the Jerry Billings Invitational in Sapulpa on Jan. 13-14.
"This tournament was by far the toughest tournament on our schedule," said Kirby. "It was made up of teams from Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee, and Colorado."
One week earlier, Jan. 6-7, Jacob Caviness and Mason Watkins both placed in the Larry Wilkey Invitational, a tournament made up of 24 teams from Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Texas, and Illinois. Caviness placed sixth in the 106 class, and Watkins was fifth in the 190 class.
"I was super proud of the way these guys competed," said Kirby.
The Hulbert Riders wrestled in the District Duals on Jan. 19 at Vinita. The Riders didn't fare well as a team, but Jonas Brewer was 3-for-3 in his matches, according to Coach DeWayne Hammer.
"Jonas won two by pin and one by points today," said Hammer. "He is 14-2 for the season."
At press deadline, final scores had not come in from Sequoyah at the District Duals, or Tahlequah at District Quads at Will Rogers High School.
