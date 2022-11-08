HOLDING COURT IN KEYS: Elementary tournament surges on, with championship Thursday

KEYS – The grade 5-6 basketball tournament in Keys gathered intensity Tuesday as the winners’ bracket grew closer to settling who would play in the championship game Thursday, and who wouldn’t.
The games were moved from the Middle School gym due to the proximity to the voting place in Keys, and the lack of parking thereof. In the first game of the evening, which began at 4 p.m., the hometown Keys Lady Cougars edged out Maryetta, 9-7. That means the Keys Lady Cougars will be facing Woodall in the championship game Thursday at 5:30 p.m., while the Maryetta girls will play the loser of the Briggs for third place at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Briggs and Woodall girls went into overtime in game three of the night, with Woodall claiming a 27-21 victory.
In the second game, the Keys boys didn’t fare as well, losing to Maryetta, 26-5, sending the Maryetta boys into the championship game Thursday at 6:15, while the Cougars play for third place at 4:45 against the loser of a late game Tuesday between Briggs and Woodall.
Meanwhile, in the other gym just around the corner, Woodall’s junior high teams were playing the Cougars’ junior high teams. In the girls’ game, Woodall’s Lady Wildcats ran away from the Keys Lady Cougars, 43-8, and in the junior high boys’ game, again it was the Wildcats with a resounding 53-17 victory.
More details for any of the games were not readily available due to scorekeepers being spread thin throughout all the games and gyms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.