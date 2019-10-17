TULSA -- Sequoyah was trampled Thursday night on Hardesty Field after they traveled to Tulsa to face Holland Hall. Following a 49-6 loss, Sequoyah is 4-3 with a 2-2 district record while Holland Hall improves to 6-1.
The Indians fell behind early to the Dutch. Dutch quarterback Wallace Clark led the team down the field and made a 19-yard connection with an open receiver in the endzone to gain an early lead. The Indians then fumbled their first kick return of the game and gave the ball to the Dutch on the 29-yard line. The Dutch scored another touchdown only three snaps later and took a commanding 14-0 lead with 8:04 left in the first quarter.
The Dutch continued to run over the Indians in the first half. Wallace found running back Nick Jones for his second touchdown of the night in the first quarter then threw another touchdown two minutes into the second quarter to extend their lead. Wide receiver Marc Gouldsby shook off the Indians' special team unit as he made his way 75 yards down the field after fielding a punt to extend their lead 35-0 with 7:33 left in the first half.
Indians' defensive end Trenton Harris got a sack and linebacker Dakota Sanchez picked off Clark at the end of the first half, but the offensive line was moved at will to the Dutch which prevented the Indians to move the ball past the 50-yard line in the first half. The Indians trailed 42-0 going into halftime.
"We've got to get back to basics," said Sequoyah coach Brandon Richardson. "A lot of times it was fundamentals that hurt us; block, tackling, whatever. It's not about the X's and the O's all the time, it's about fundamental football. You've got to block, you've got to tackle and be in the right place to make plays."
The Indians stripped Clark in the red zone to take control of the ball on their 16-yard line midway through the third quarter. However, the Dutch sacked the Indians, forced a punt and recovered the ball on the Indians' 37-yard line. Two snaps later, Thompson ran the ball to the house to run up the score, 49-0 4:14 left in the third quarter.
Sequoyah forced another fumble to re-gain possession on their 47-yard line for their best start of an offensive possession of the game. However, a botched snap pushed them further back. Despite the prime field possession, the Indians were unable to move the ball past the 50-yard line.
However, the Indians finally crossed over into Dutch territory with a down the field pass to #15, taking the ball to the 19-yard line. Running back Tyler Perky moved the chains and ran three yards to the endzone with 1:33 left in the game to put the Indians on the scoreboard, but a missed PAT put the team at 49-6.
The Indians will focus on football fundamentals next week in practice before hosting Westville Friday for the 7 p.m. kickoff.
