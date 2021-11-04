HOME FINALE: RiverHawks host Fort Hays State Saturday on Senior Day

Northeastern State will close the portion of its schedule Saturday on Senior Day when it takes on Fort Hays State in a 1 p.m. kickoff at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The RiverHawks, 2-7 overall and 2-7 in the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association, have dropped their last five games and are winless at home. They suffered a 35-0 setback to Washburn last week in Topeka, Kansas.
The Tigers (4-5, 4-5) have lost two of their last three games and are coming off a 15-12 loss to Emporia State. They are 2-2 on the road.
Seniors playing in their final home game for NSU are Bryce Brown, Darius Hopkins, Damani Carter, Tim Davis, Brady Kropp and Madison Wrather.
The RiverHawks struggled to get anything going offensively against Washburn. They were held to 143 total yards, forced to punt eight times and were just 4 of 14 on third downs. Grant Elerick, Jacob Frazier and Ben Ward each saw time behind center.
NSU was led offensively by Frazer, who completed 7 of 13 passes for 62 yards. The RiverHawks didn’t have a single play from scrimmage go over 20 yards. The biggest play was Frazier 19-yard completion to receiver Malik Antwine.
NSU’s biggest weapon on offense over the course of the season has been receiver Mark Wheeland, who has 43 receptions for 585 yards with seven touchdowns. Dashawn Williams led NSU with six catches and 57 yards last week.
On the season, NSU is averaging just over 284 total yards. The RiverHawks have committed 23 turnovers and are converting only 30.7 percent of their third down opportunities. Over the last two games, NSU is averaging just 125 total yards and hasn’t reached the red zone.
The Northeastern State defense allowed 549 total yards, including 292 yards on the ground, and 6.9 yards per play against Washburn. NSU is allowing an average of 494.2 total yards per game and has 15 takeaways.
Marques Williams leads the NSU defense with 64 total tackles, while Triumphant Olatunji follows with 52. Carter and Chris Lee both have 5.5 tackles for losses, while Blake Corn, a Tahlequah High School product, has 4.5. Corn leads the RiverHawks with 3.5 quarterback sacks. Isaac Little, Jordan Lamotte, Gage Parrick and Williams each have one interception.
The Tigers are paced offensively by quarterback Chance Fuller, running back Adrian Soto, receiver Manny Ramsey and tight end Hunter Budke. Fuller is completing 60.7 percent of his passes and has thrown for 2,537 yards with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Soto has rushed for 670 yards on 100 carries with seven TDs, Ramsey has 55 receptions for 692 yards with three scores, and Budke has 537 yards on 39 catches with a team-leading six touchdowns.
The Fort Hays defense is led by linebacker Myles Menges. Menges leads with 69 total tackles and has 5.5 tackles for losses and one sack. Defensive back Jordan Starks has a team-high two interceptions.
Since joining the MIAA, the RiverHawks have lost all six matchups with Fort Hays State.
