HOME OPENER: RiverHawks host Missouri Southern Saturday at Doc Wadley Stadium

Northeastern State will try to break a home winless streak Saturday when it hosts Missouri Southern in a 6 p.m. kickoff at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The RiverHawks, who snapped a 25-game losing streak by defeating the Lions, 21-17, last year in Joplin, Mo., also posted their last home victory against Missouri Southern on Oct. 28, 2017 in a 32-29 double overtime win.
NSU is coming off a season-opening 42-17 road loss to Emporia State last week, while the Lions fell at home to No. 14 Nebraska-Kearney, 24-7.
The RiverHawks’ offense produced 262 total yards, averaged 3.7 yards per play on 71 snaps and was 8 of 17 on third down conversions against the Hornets.
Quarterback Jacob Frazier completed 14 of 26 passes for 105 yards with a pair of touchdowns and two interceptions. NSU was led on the ground by Darius Salters, who rushed for 64 yards on 16 carries, and Isaiah Davis added 44 yards on 12 attempts. Dashawn Williams had eight receptions for 59 yards and scored both RiverHawks’ touchdowns, and Malik Antwine added five catches for 32 yards.
Defensively, Northeastern State gave up 451 total yards, including 312 yards through the air. Emporia was led offensively by quarterback Braden Gleason and receiver Tyler Kahmann. Gleason completed 23 of 37 passes for 312 yards and three TDs, and Kahmann had a game-high 94 yards on six catches with a score.
Defensive back John Joseph recorded a team-high nine total tackles for NSU, while defensive back Jordan Lamotte followed with eight. The RiverHawks had eight tackles for losses as a team, two of those coming from defensive lineman Colton Collier. Defensive linemen Chris Lee and Skaakr Smith were each in on a quarterback sack, and defensive end Blake Corn had a fumble recovery.
Missouri Southern was limited to 187 total yards of offense against Nebraska-Kearney. Quarterback Dawson Herl threw for 105 yards on 12 completions with an interception, and receivers Chris Boudreaux and Jaedon Stoshak combined for six receptions and 86 yards.
The Lions were led defensively by linebacker Richard Jordan, Jr., who collected 16 total tackles, including two for losses. Defensive back Dylan Bolden had an interception.
Northeastern State is 8-4 all-time when facing the Lions in Tahlequah.
