The Northeastern State basketball teams will host Nebraska-Kearney Thursday at the NSU Event Center in 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. tipoffs.
The women are coming off a 47-44 win over Washburn Tuesday at the NSU Event Center that snapped a four-game losing skid, while the men will be back in action for the first time since Jan. 30.
Thursday’s contests will be the first of two straight games in Tahlequah. The RiverHawks host Fort Hays State Saturday at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.
NSU women will try to build off Tuesday's win: Northeastern State, 5-17 overall and 5-17 in MIAA play, received a team-high 17 points from senior guard Cenia Hayes in Tuesday’s win over Washburn. Hayes scored 15 of her points in the second half, and the RiverHawks overcame a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter where they limited Washburn to six points and two field goals.
Sophomore forward Zaria Collins, who had nine points to go along with a game-high 12 rebounds Tuesday, leads Northeastern State in scoring with 17.1 points per game. Collins is also averaging a team-best 6.9 rebounds.
Hayes is averaging 15.3 points and leads the RiverHawks with 23 made 3-pointers. She has converted 51 of her 58 free throw attempts.
Senior guard Shae Sanchez joins Collins and Hayes in double figures, averaging 10.8 points.
Nebraska-Kearney (14-2, 14-2) enters Thursday’s contest ranked 13th and sits atop the conference standings. The Lopers started the season with 12 consecutive wins, and after dropping back-to-back games to Fort Hays State, have won their last two against Central Oklahoma and Newman.
Nebraska-Kearney is led by Elisa Backes’ 11.4 points. Brooke Carlson follows at 9.1 points. Carlson had 11 points in the Lopers’ 60-40 win over Newman on Feb. 6.
NSU men have lost five in a row: The RiverHawks will be searching for their third win of the season Thursday after dropping their last five games and 11 of their last 12.
NSU, 2-12 overall and 2-12 in the MIAA, has missed its last two scheduled contests due to COVID-19 and last played on Jan. 30 where it fell to Missouri Southern, 100-83, at the NSU Event Center. The last win came on Jan. 9 at home against Newman.
NSU is led by senior guard Troy Locke’s 14.2 points per game. Junior forward Trey Sampson (13.8 points) and senior guard Brad Davis (12.2 points) also average in double figures. Sampson is grabbing a team-high 6.3 rebounds.
Four players finished in double figures for NSU in the setback to Missouri Southern. Locke led with 22 points, Sampson followed with 19, Christian Cook added 13, and Davis finished with 10.
Nebraska-Kearney enters the contest at 6-10 and 6-10. The Lopers defeated Newman, 70-65, on Feb. 6 to end a losing streak that was at three games.
Three players — Jake Walker, Austin Luger and Sam Morris — are averaging in double figures for the Lopers. Walker leads at 16.4 points, Luger averages 14.2 and Morris follows at 10.3.
