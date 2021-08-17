Behind a fast start, Tahlequah took care of Glenpool, 12-1, in its home opener Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers, now winners of four straight, scored six of their runs in the opening frame to give junior pitcher Mikah Vann more than enough run support.
Tahlequah improved to 8-2 overall and remained unbeaten in District 5A-4 play at 3-0. The Lady Tigers swept a doubleheader at Tulsa Will Rogers Monday, and closed the Broken Arrow Tournament with a 5-1 win over Tulsa Union Saturday.
Vann had another quality outing against Glenpool, allowing just one earned run on four hits in five innings. Vann recorded six strikeouts and issued three walks.
"She does a good job of changing speeds and keeping people off balance," Tahlequah head coach Chris Ray said. "She had good control of her changeup the majority of the day. I thought she was good and I thought the defense competed well behind her."
Offensively, the Lady Tigers were sparked by junior third baseman Jayley Ray and sophomore second baseman Charlea Cochran. Ray went 2 for 3 with a double, had two runs scored and drove in a team-high two runs. Cochran also had two hits, including a double, and finished with one RBI.
Tahlequah batted around in the first inning where it had three of its 10 hits. Senior shortstop Lexi Hannah wasted no time getting the Lady Tigers on the scoreboard with an inside-the-park home run to left field to begin the scoring.
Freshman outfielder Amelia Miller brought in the second run on a sacrifice fly to right that scored courtesy runner Loren Walker, Ray pushed across Hailey Enlow on an infield single to make it 3-0, Cochran added a two-run double to extend the lead to five runs, and Cochran later crossed home plate when Madi Matthews reached on an error.
"I thought we took advantage of some of their miscues and I thought we came out really aggressive at the plate, swinging it pretty good," Ray said. "We were swinging it pretty decent so I just let them swing it. They were having some trouble fielding some balls sometimes and we got that lead built up and didn't have to go to any small ball. I thought we were also aggressive on the bases."
Eight different players registered at least one hit for the Lady Tigers, while seven different players drove in at least one run.
"Everybody had some pretty quality at-bats and everybody contributed," Ray said. "We did exactly what we needed to do and got out 10 runs for district points total. Anytime you can beat a district opponent by 10, that's a good thing."
Tahlequah's other big inning came in the fourth. The Lady Tigers collected six of their hits in the inning, highlighted by an RBI double from Ray, and an RBI single by Matthews.
The Lady Tigers will go right back on the road Friday and Saturday at the Owasso Festival. They face Bartlesville and Owasso on Friday, and take on Jenks and Union on Saturday.
