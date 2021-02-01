Tahlequah is set to begin a rare two-game home stretch.
The Lady Tigers and Tigers will host Pryor at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center Tuesday. The Lady Tigers, ranked second in Class 5A, open with a 6 p.m. tipoff, and the No. 19 Tigers follow in a scheduled 7:30 p.m. start.
Tahlequah has not played consecutive home games since the Tahlequah Invitational during the second week of December. There have been just two games at the TMAC since.
Following the matchup with Pryor, Tahlequah will welcome in Coweta on Friday.
Both the Lady Tigers and Tigers are coming off blowout road wins over Grove on Friday, Jan. 29.
Staying hot: The Lady Tigers, winners of a season-best seven straight, are 14-2 overall and 7-0 in Metro Lakes Conference play under head coach David Qualls. Tuesday’s contest against Pryor will be the first of two regular season meetings.
Tahlequah was paced by junior forward Faith Springwater’s 14 points in a 55-29 win over 4A No. 8 Grove. Springwater was good on seven of her 13 shot attempts and pulled down three rebounds.
The Lady Tigers, who shot 44.4 percent overall from the floor, also got eight points from guard Smalls Goudeau and seven from forward Kori Rainwater. Goudeau added five assists, four rebounds and three steals, while Rainwater grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds to go along with three steals and two blocked shots. Tahlequah was 5 for 13 from the 3-point line, totaled 14 assists and turned the ball over just seven times.
Pryor, ranked 10th, enters Tuesday’s contest at 11-5 overall. Pryor has won five straight and six of its last seven. The Tigers, 5-2 in the Metro Lakes Conference, went on the road to defeat No. 16 Collinsville last Friday. Other recent wins have come against Clarmore and consecutive wins over Claremore Sequoyah, Oologah and Vinita at the Pryor Tournament.
Picking up steam: The Tigers have strung together a season-high three consecutive wins after erasing Grove, 62-41, last Friday on the road.
No. 19 Tahlequah, 8-8 overall and 4-3 in the Metro Lakes Conference under first-year head coach Marcus Klingsick, will be looking to add to its momentum Tuesday against Pryor.
Against Grove, sophomore forward Hayden Smith led with 13 points, and Hayden Wagers and Walker Scott each added 10. The Tigers shot 51 percent overall and went 7 of 20 from beyond the 3-point line. Smith pulled down 10 rebounds, and Trey Young handed out five assists.
Tahlequah, who has also defeated Skiatook and Collinsville during its recent stretch of wins, will square off against a 12-4 and 12th-ranked Pryor team. The Tigers have won their last five, including a 46-43 win on the road against No. 17 Collinsville last Friday. Pryor is 5-2 in Metro Lakes Conference play.
Tahlequah is shooting 52.3 percent overall in its last three games. The Tigers have forced 42 turnovers, recorded 28 steals and averaged just eight turnovers per game.
