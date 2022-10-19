HOME SWEET HOME: Tigers return to Doc Wadley Stadium to face Oklahoma City Grant Friday

Tahlequah will try to end a three-game slide and returns home after a two-week road trip when it faces winless Oklahoma City U.S. Grant Friday in a 7 p.m. kickoff at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The Tigers, 2-5 overall and 1-3 in District 6A-II-1 under head coach Brad Gilbert, have dropped consecutive games to Sand Springs, Tulsa Booker T. Washington and third-ranked Muskogee. They are coming off a 48-13 loss to the Roughers last week.
The Generals have struggled mightily. They have been outscored, 286-0, in their four outings, including an 80-0 loss to Booker T. Washington in week seven. Grant has dropped its last 10 games dating back to last season.
Tahlequah was right with the Roughers through the first quarter, before Muskogee separated with 21 unanswered points during the second quarter.
"We were somewhat familiar with Muskogee going in," Gilbert said. "We go against them in 7-on-7 and other competitions throughout the course of the summer. We knew they were talented and on a roll. We felt good with what we had schematically going into the game, and for the first quarter and a half, our kids were playing well and we were right there."
Quarterback Brody Younger, running backs Josh Munoz and Darryn Spahr, receivers Beckett Robinson and Race Stopp, and tight end Brayden Northington have been Tahlequah's top offensive performers through seven games.
Younger is completing 53.5 percent of his passes and has thrown for 1,115 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Munoz leads the Tigers in rushing with 381 yards on 85 carries and has found the end zone three times. Spahr has added 267 yards on 58 attempts and has one touchdown.
Robinson, a sophomore standout, has team highs in receptions (32) and receiving yards (513) and has three scores. Stopp has 17 catches for 153 yards with one score, and Northington has nine grabs for 325 yards and six TDs.
The Tigers are led defensively by linebackers Jayden Moore and Northington and defensive backs Coda Bunch and Robinson.
