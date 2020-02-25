For the fourth straight year, Tahlequah will begin postseason play inside the comfort of its own building.
The fifth-ranked Lady Tigers, who are 16-7 overall under head coach David Qualls, will host a Class 5A Regional Tournament at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center beginning Thursday.
“It’s your goal every year to host, that’s been our No. 1 goal the last four years,” Qualls said on Monday. “If we can do enough in the regular season to host, really that’s what your regular season is for. You’re going to have some big games in the playoffs and I think we have a tough regional with Claremore and McAlester coming. To have those games at home is just a testament to everything we’ve accomplished in the regular season.
“It’s big. We love playing in front of our family, friends and classmates. Just to have that opportunity to have your senior night and then come back and play more home games is really special.”
Top-seeded Tahlequah will see No. 4 seed Glenpool for a third time this season and for the second time in just over a week when the two teams meet at 8 p.m. Claremore, the third seed, and second-seeded and 12th-ranked McAlester will take on one another in the regional opener at 6:30 p.m.
The Lady Tigers enter on a two-game winning streak with blowout wins over Glenpool (58-21) and No. 14 Pryor (59-26) to close the regular season. They’ve also won four of their last five games with other wins coming on the road against No. 9 Coweta (49-45) and Collinsville (54-26).
Tahlequah is also playing its best basketball of the season, and doing so at the right time.
“To beat Pryor like we did Friday night was a huge confidence boost,” Qualls said. “I think we’ve been as balanced on both ends as we’ve been all season. I think we’re in a pretty good spot. We’re pressing pretty well right now, we’re kind of speeding people up, which is something we want to do going into the playoffs.”
Glenpool goes in at 1-21 overall and has lost its last 18 games. The Lady Warriors only win came against Elk City on Dec. 7 at the Cleveland Tournament.
“Glenpool, obviously when you play someone for a third time it’s tough,” Qualls said. “The familiarity of us knowing what they do and they knowing what we do, just being able to go execute is key. I know their record isn’t great, but they’ve played a lot of teams tough. They went to overtime with Claremore Friday night, so we definitely can’t look past that first game.”
Balance on the offensive end has been crucial for Tahlequah for much of the season. Five different players average at least seven points.
Sophomore forward Faith Springwater has been the dynamic element with her ability to shoot from the perimeter or beat defenders off the dribble and get to the basket. Springwater leads the team at 12.6 points per game, is shooting 46.5 percent overall, a team-high 41.2 percent from behind the arc, and is pulling down a team-best seven rebounds.
“Faith started the year by going on a tear shooting the 3, shooting over 60 percent, and then the last few weeks she’s been attacking,” Qualls said. “That just kind of tells you how aggressive she’s being, attacking the basket. She’s been really balanced and she’s improved so much as a player with her overall game. She’s doing so much for us, and her decision making has come a long way.”
Senior forward Kloe Bowin is averaging 8.7 points and shooting a team-high 54.5 percent. Bowin also averages 5.7 rebounds and tops the team with 70 blocked shots.
“We can be pretty spoiled having Kloe defensively,” Qualls said. “We can do so many different things. We can press, we can trap, we can really extend out on the perimeter and leave her down there by herself and she’s more than capable of protecting the paint. She’s played defense really well this year without fouling. She’s getting a lot of blocked shots and altering shots. She does a lot for us defensively.”
Guards Kynli Heist, Kacey Fishinghawk and Lydia McAlvain have combined for 108 3-pointers and are averaging a combined 22.7 points. McAlvain averages 8.2 points and is second on the team with 35 made 3s, Fishinghawk leads with 39 made 3s and is averaging seven points, and Heist averages 7.5 points and has 34 3-pointers.
McAlvain, also averaging 4.7 rebounds, is coming off back-to-back impressive performances. She scored a career-high 16 points against Glenpool, and scored 10 of her 13 points in the second quarter against Pryor.
“Lydia’s more of a complete player and she’s been really balanced,” Qualls said. “We tell her she’s more than just a 3-point shooter. Lydia is just a natural scorer, and she’s really come into her own post-Christmas.”
The Lady Tigers have also received better play from their bench recently with guards Lily Couch, Naida Rodriguez and senior forward Logan Ross.
McAlester, ranked 12th in 5A, defeated Tahlequah, 45-43, early in the season at the CNB Tahlequah Invitational. The Lady Buffaloes are 12-11 on the season.
Claremore handed the Lady Tigers their last loss (31-29) on Feb. 14 at the TMAC. The Lady Zebras enter at 12-11.
“McAlester and Claremore both beat us this season,” Qualls said. “McAlester is a lot like us. They have four or five girls that can shoot the ball, they’re balanced, they have good guard play, and they have size underneath.
“Claremore has one of the better players in the conference in Hailey Grant, who has signed with Missouri Southern. Claremore shouldn’t be taken lightly either.
“It should be a fun regional. If we can take care of business Thursday night, whoever we get Saturday should be a tough, competitive game.”
