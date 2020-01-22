Northeastern State returns home Thursday after recording big back-to-back road wins last week and breaking free from a slump.
The RiverHawks, who are 12-6 overall and 5-4 in the MIAA, will take on Lincoln in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff at the NSU Event Center. They defeated Newman, 75-66, Saturday in Wichita, Kansas.
Before wins against rival Central Oklahoma and Newman, NSU had lost five of its previous six games. The RiverHawks are currently seventh in the conference standings by win percentage.
The Blue Tigers are coming off an 85-84 home win over Pittsburg State. They are 7-9 overall and 4-3 in the conference.
NSU has been led offensively by Caleb Smith and Kendrick Thompson, who are both inside the top 10 in scoring in conference-only games. In all games, Smith averages 16.5 points, and Thompson is at 13.6.
Smith has started in 77 straight games, which includes his sophomore season at Ranger College. He needs 218 points to reach 1,000 in his NSU career and is shooting 45.7 percent overall and 34 percent from behind the 3-point arc. Smith, who had 26 points on Saturday, is averaging 4.3 rebounds and leads the RiverHawks with 18 steals.
Thompson leads the team in 3-pointers made with 41, is shooting 38.3 percent from long range and 42.8 percent overall. The senior guard leads the team in assists with 57. He had a four-game stretch of scoring 20 points or better prior to last Wednesday’s game against Central Oklahoma.
Junior guard Troy Locke played a big role in last week’s two wins where he averaged 13.5 points off the bench. Locke, who had a season-best 16 points against Newman, has led NSU in bench scoring in five of the last six games.
As a team, Northeastern State is shooting 45.9 percent overall from the floor and 35.5 percent from 3-point territory. The RiverHawks lead the MIAA and are seventh nationally in field goal percentage defense (39.3 percent).
Lincoln has three players averaging in double figures — Jonell Burton leads at 15 points per game, Cameron Potts follows at 12.3, and Marcel Burton is at 10.4.
NSU will remain home on Saturday when it hosts Central Missouri (7-9, 2-5) at 3:30 p.m. Following Saturday, the RiverHawks will be on the road in six of their final eight games.
NSU women looking to end slide: The RiverHawks return home to take on Lincoln and hope to snap a six-game losing streak Thursday in a 5:30 p.m. start at the NSU Event Center.
NSU hasn’t found the win column since defeating Rogers State, 81-60, at home on Dec. 20. Since, losses have come to Northwest Missouri, Missouri Western, Fort Hays State, Nebraska-Kearney, Central Oklahoma and Newman.
In 59-53 setback to Newman on Saturday, the RiverHawks were limited to 36.2 percent shooting and were outrebounded, 38-27. The Jets shot 50 percent overall.
NSU enters play at 4-12 overall and 2-7 in the MIAA, while Lincoln, coming off an 84-63 loss to Pittsburg State, is 3-13 overall and winless at 0-7 in the conference. The Blue Tigers have dropped five straight games and are 0-5 on the road.
NSU Junior guards Cenia Hayes and Shae Sanchez are among scoring leaders in the MIAA. Hayes is averaging 14.6 points (12th), and Sanchez, who has come off the bench in the last four games, is 15th in the conference at 13.8 points.
Hayes also leads the team in 3-pointers made (38), 3-point percentage (39.6), rebounding (5.9) and steals (27). Sanchez is shooting 41.6 percent overall and leads NSU with 30 assists.
Kaloni Pryear tops Lincoln in scoring at 17 points per contest, while Vivian Chigbu averages 11.9.
The Blue Tigers haven’t defeated a Division II opponent this season. Their last win came against Eureka (Division III) on Dec. 19.
The RiverHawks will host Central Missouri at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Central Missouri is the only remaining unbeaten team in the MIAA (7-0) and is 13-3 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.