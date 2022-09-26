Northeastern State scored 21 unanswered points and took a 38-10 convincing homecoming win over Lincoln Saturday afternoon.
Wide receiver Dashawn Williams had a 12-yard rush on a reverse in the opening quarter as the RiverHawks never trailed the Blue Tigers. The senior also had a receiving touchdown in the third stanza on an 18-yard pass.
Northeastern State's offense had a balanced attack with 213 yards on the ground and 206 in the air. Jacob Frazier completed 19 of his 26 pass attempts, with 206 yards and three touchdowns.
NSU running back Darius Salters carried the ball 14 times for 77 yards, Brayden Gilkey had 59 yards, and Isaiah Davis scored a touchdown in the opening quarter.
The dominos fell NSU's way in the final minutes of the first half with a short 61-second drive down the field. Frazier connected with Claude Williams with 28 seconds left in the half to go up 21-3 on the Blue Tigers.
On the ensuing kickoff, Lincoln fumbled the ball on their own 23-yard line to give NSU the ball back. The RiverHawks needed only one play, with Frazier lobbing a pass into the endzone to Malik Antwine to take a 28-3 lead into the locker room.
Northeastern State would get their fifth touchdown on the second half's opening drive, with Frazier throwing an 18-yard pass to Dashawn Williams.
Tyler Crawford had the final points for NSU Saturday when he connected on a 51-yard field goal attempt with 3:21 left in the third quarter. His kick would be the longest of the season, surpassing his best by one yard.
The RiverHawks' defense forced three turnovers, with Johnny Jean and LaKedrick Holmes both having interceptions. Lincoln's lone touchdown came off an offensive fumble for the RiverHawks in the final quarter.
Saturday's victory snapped a nine-game skid on Homecoming, and it is the RiverHawks' first triumph on their home field since 2017.
Lincoln is now winless in their two visits to NSU and falls to 0-4 (0-4 MIAA)
The RiverHawks (1-3, 1-3 MIAA) head next to Warrensburg to face Central Missouri Saturday at 1 p.m.
