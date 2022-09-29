Homecoming is a time for fun, for parades, even for coaches dressing up like The Fonz.
"Yeah, The Fonz," Hulbert Head Football Coach Craig Laird laughed, although he didn't go so far as to say HE was The Fonz.
"As a young coach, I hated Homecoming," Laird said. "It took the kids' minds off the game, and was distracting when trying to get ready for the game.
"As an old coach, um, let's say oldER coach, I like it for a lot of the same reasons," he said. "It allows them to have fun, take their minds off the game coming up, and the parade after school Friday, then when it's game time, they're ready to go.
"We're looking forward to Friday night," Laird continued. "Our kids are hungry for a win, and I think we have a good shot at it this week."
The Fairland Owls swoop into Hulbert on a 3-1 record overall, 2-0 in Class A District 7 action.
"They have real aggressive linebackers," Laird said. "They're a pretty physical team.
"Their quarterback is a dual threat quarterback. He likes to run. Sometimes he'll roll out, or scramble like he's going to pass, then take off running," he said. "He likes to run, and he's good at it.
"Defensively, they like to mix it up. They like to blitz their linebackers, and that bodes well for them since we struggle picking up the blitzes," he said.
"So I expect them to keep on doing exactly what they've been doing," he said.
How healthy are the Riders this week?
"Well, knock on wood, but I think we have everybody back this week, including our senior slot back, Trenton Hess. He's been to the doctor, gotten his report, and we got him back (Wednesday,)" Laird concluded.
Friday night, after all the hoopla, and foo-fraw, the Hulbert Riders and the Fairland Owls get to the real, the Homecoming football game. If the Riders don't win, it won't be for lack of trying.
"The kids have really worked hard this week," Laird said. "As I already said, they're hungry for a win!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.