When two hometown teams face off it is always a packed house. Thursday night's Sequoyah Indians,Keys Cougars game was no different.
Keys No. 4 Garin Barnes won the tipoff, which put Keys on the board with an opening 3 pointer by No. 22 Reed Trimble. The Cougars continued to extend their lead to 10 when Sequoyah’s No. 10 Brody Young hit a three to bring the score within 6. At the end of the first quarter the Indians trailed 13-4.
As the second quarter progressed, the Indians struggled to get their shots to fall, only scoring six to the Cougars 12. After a two-pointer by Sequoyah’s Kellan Holmes, the Indians went into halftime with a score of 10-25 Keys.
Halftime re-energized both teams as we saw a very physical third quarter. Locker room conversations must have been very inspiring. Progressing toward the end of the third with 2:16 to go Keys was still on top 30-12.
The fourth started out just as physical as the third with both teams showing a lot of hustle. The hustle on the Cougar side bringing more points to the scoreboard. Holmes put up two points for the Indians with 2:42 left in the 4th.
A turnover saw Keys returning fire for 2 points of their own and the game ended with the Cougars outscoring the Indians 47-25.
Contributing to the Cougar win was No. 4 Barnes and No. 22 Trimble with 12 apiece. No. 20 Nichols with 7, No. 33 Wolff with 6 and No. 55 Davis with 5. Finishing up No. 23 Green with 3 and No. 11 Quetone with 2.
Adding points to the board for the Sequoyah Indians were No. 11 Kellan Holmes with 11, No. 10 Brody Young with 6, No. 4 Josiah Robbins and No. 23 Talen Gann both with 3, and finally No. 14 Aidan Armontrout with 2.
The Indians will regroup and take on Claremore Sequoyah at home Friday night at The Place Where They Play, 7:30 p.m.
