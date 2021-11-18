Five Northeastern State football players were chosen as All-MIAA selections Tuesday.
Punter Tim Davis was named to the All-MIAA Third Team, while defensive end Damani Carter, defensive back Triumphant Olatunji, wide receiver Mark Wheeland and offensive lineman Madison Wrather were named honorable mention.
The RiverHawks went 2-9 in J.J. Eckert’s second season as head coach.
Davis, a senior and product of Sallisaw High School, averaged 40.3 yards per punt, had nine punts of over 50 yards, including an MIAA-best 85-yarder, and had five punts inside opponents’ 20-yard line.
Wheeland was fifth in the MIAA in receptions (52), fourth in touchdowns (seven) and sixth in receiving yards (691). The junior had three straight games of 104 yards or better against Lincoln, Central Missouri and Central Oklahoma, including a season-high 127 yards on nine catches against Lincoln. Wheeland had two touchdown receptions against both Missouri Southern and Lincoln.
Carter recorded 28 total tackles, including 6.5 tackles for losses, and 2.5 quarterback sacks. The University of Arkansas grad-transfer posted a season-high five total tackles against Fort Hays State and had two tackles for losses against Washburn.
Olatunji, an MIAA Special Teams Athlete of the Week against Lincoln, was second on the team with 64 total tackles, had 4.5 tackles for losses, one quarterback sack, one interception, a forced fumble and two pass breakups. The sophomore had four games with 10 tackles or more, including a season-best 12 against Fort Hays State. In consecutive weeks, he recorded 11 tackles against Pittsburg State, 10 against Lincoln and 10 against Central Missouri.
Wrather, a senior and the anchor of the offensive line, has started the last 33 games for the RiverHawks. On Thursday, he was selected to the Super Region 3 College Sports Information Directors of America Football Academic All-District First Team. It’s the second straight season for Wrather to earn the honor.
Nebraska-Kearney quarterback TJ Davis was named the MIAA Offensive Player of the Year, Northwest Missouri defensive end was selected Defensive Player of the Year, Washburn’s James Letcher, Jr. was chosen Special Teams Player of the Year, Missouri Western running back Brandon Hall was picked Freshman of the Year, and Nebraska-Kearney’s Josh Lynn was named Coach of the Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.