McKenna Hood and Trae Baker paced the Tahlequah cross country teams Saturday in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Class 6A State Cross Country Meets at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
Hood, a sophomore, was 21st overall in the individual standings and helped the Lady Tigers to a ninth-place finish in the final team standings, and Baker, also a sophomore, was 39th overall individually for the Tigers, who placed 12th as a team. Hood ran a 19:38.91, and Baker closed with a time of 17:01.28.
Jenks won the girls team championship with 56 points, while Deer Creek followed in second with a 104. Also finishing ahead of the Lady Tigers were Owasso, Edmond North, Broken Arrow, Edmond Memorial, Moore and Edmond Santa Fe.
Broken Arrow’s Payton Hinkle won the individual state title after running a 17:56.77. Bixby’s Cayden Dawson was the runner-up with a time of 18:06.04.
Tahlequah senior Lily Couch ran a 19:58.12 to place 27th overall. Junior Salendia Melo was 58th in the standings with a 20:52.56, and sophomore Tori Pham followed immediately in 59th with a 20:53.32. Sophomore Abigail Johnson was 84th with a 21:37.65, junior Vicky Perez finished with a 23:00.99, junior Kristin Campbell ran a 26:52.32.
Hood and Couch both ran season-best times, while Melo, Pham and Johnson each ran personal bests.
Deer Creek won the boys state championship with 44 points and was followed by Owasso who had 113 points.
Following Baker for Tahlequah were senior Jack McKee (42nd - 17:07.48), senior Eric Burns (47th - 17:12.21), freshman Jacob Tiger (86th - 18:01.05), senior Sam Shankle (18:27.96), freshman Kaden Tibbetts (18:47.24) and sophomore Matt Talburt (19:08.21).
Deer Creek’s AJ Antonelli won the individual championship with a time of 5:14.80, and Edmond Memorial’s Josh Cherry followed as runner-up with a 15:31.96.
