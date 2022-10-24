Tahlequah’s McKenna Hood finished ahead of the pack Saturday and claimed a Class 5A Regional championship at Ponca City Lake Disc Course.
Hood, a junior, ran a 19:20.40 and outpaced Bishop Kelley’s Gwyneth Meyers, who closed with a 19:46.96.
The Lady Tigers, who finished sixth in the team standings with 119 points, also received top 10 finishes from junior Tori Pham, who finished with a time of 21:35.64, and senior Salendia Melo, who closed with a time of 21:38.79.
Bishop Kelley captured the team championship with 48 points, while Collinsville followed in second place at 106. Coweta (111), Edison (117) and Guthrie (118) also placed in front of the Lady Tigers.
The Tigers, paced by junior Trae Baker, finished seventh in the team standings with 210 points. Baker was fourth individually with a time of 17:12.87. Tigers’ sophomore Jacob Tiger finished 14th with a time of 18:01.45.
Bishop Kelley won the team championship with a 55 points, while Guthrie followed in second with 103 points, and Santa Fe South ended in third place with 108 points.
Both the Lady Tigers and Tigers qualified as teams for the State Championship Meet, which will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
