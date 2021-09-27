McKenna Hood and Lily Couch both finished inside the top 20 and helped Tahlequah to a fourth-place team finish Saturday at the Edmond Pre-State 5K Cross Country Meet at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
The Tigers, led by Eric Burns’ 19th-place finish and Jack McKee’s 21st-place finish, were eighth in the team standings.
Hood, a sophomore, ran a 19:56.94 to place 12th overall, while Couch, a senior, was 18th individually with a time of 20:28.96. Sophomore Tori Pham closed with a 21:19.96 to finish 37th, junior Salendia Melo ran a 21:21.78 to place 40th, sophomore Abigail Johnson had a time of 21:23.43 to finish 42nd, junior Vicky Perez ran a 22:59.51, and junior Kristin Campbell ended with a time of 26:00.07.
The Lady Tigers finished behind Moore, Edmond North and Edmond Memorial in the team standings.
Burns, a senior, finished with a time of 17:18.08, and McKee, also a senior, followed with a 17:20.97. Sophomore Trae Baker was 44th individually with a 17:52.80, freshman Jacob Tiger was 61st with a 18:16.62, senior Sam Shankle was 68th with a 18:22.32, sophomore Braxton McCarty ran a 19:09.58, and freshman Kaden Tibbetts ran a 19:26.15.
